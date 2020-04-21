Medical transports for Conemaugh Township EMS have dropped since Gov. Tom Wolf’s mid-March order to close schools and businesses, EMS manager Terry Ruparcic said.
“That first week after the COVID-19 quarantine started, our call load for emergency and nonemergency transports dropped 75 percent,” Ruparic said. “People were afraid to go to the hospital. That’s the biggest issue we continue to face now. That’s scary: It means people with medical issues are overlooking them because they don’t want to go into the hospital setting with COVID-19 going around.”
Fewer emergency and nonemergency transports also means fewer payments from insurance companies, he said.
Nonemergency transports usually boost the organization’s income. However, hospitals canceled all elective surgeries, so people don’t need transported back to nursing homes or residences for those procedures, Ruparcic said.
“It became clear that we were not going to be able to keep our second crew (seven employees) on duty without some kind of assistance,” he said.
But Conemaugh Township EMS is one of 34 businesses and nonprofits that have received emergency funds administered by the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies.
The CFA and the Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment launched an emergency fund March 23 to support the community through hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund has provided $143,802 to local businesses and nonprofits to date, according to the CFA website.
“If you look at the recipients, they are nonprofits who keep us safe,” CFA spokeswoman Kecia Bal said.
Bal said the CFA has received individual donations from $20 to $1,000.
“People who are donating are helping fire companies and ambulances stay afloat at this time,” she said.
Other organizations that are applying for grants include nonprofits that provide food, shelter and support for children.
“We are grateful for donations. We are appreciative to how the community has responded,” Bal said.
The grants from the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund are distributed on a rolling basis as fundraising continues and as CFA works to address the immediate, short-term, and long-term needs that arise from the pandemic.
Ruparcic said the funding is helping to retain jobs for Conemaugh Township EMS basic life support staff.
“We did payroll numbers and asked the CFA for $32,000 to keep a second crew employed for two months. The CFA came back and awarded us $16,000, which meant for the month of April we had no worries as far as keeping our second crew on duty,” he said.
When Conemaugh Township EMS’ grant runs out in April, Ruparcic plans to keep staff employed with funds from the federal Paycheck Protection Program that opened April 3 to help businesses retain employees through the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We were approved for the payroll protection program,” Ruparic said. “With that, we are hoping to survive.”
The $16,000 supplied to Conemaugh Township EMS was one of the largest grants distributed by the CFA so far. The largest grant – $17,000 – was received by the Center for Community Action in Everett.
Wendy Melius, executive director of Community Action in Everett, said the grant will give families access to food banks, as well as heating and utility assistance.
Melius foresees people in Bedford County needing assistance with rent and bills when the government’s temporary protection against evictions and utility shutoffs end.
“Right now we are in the first month of layoffs, and people not getting unemployment checks in a timely manner,” she said.
The state’s unemployment system has been overwhelmed.
“We are seeing people need additional assistance throughout the month,” Melius said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.