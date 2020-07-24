This festival is taking its wares online.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the Community Arts Center of Cambria County canceled the Log House Arts Festival that was to be held over Labor Day weekend, but in its place will offer its VirtualArts Festival from Sept. 1 though 30.
The virtual festival will be a way for artisans and crafters to showcase their work that would have been featured at the festival.
“As disappointing as it was to have to cancel the in-person 2020 Log House Arts Festival this year, safety is always the top priority for the Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s board of directors and staff,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director the arts center. “We hope our community will opt to participate in the VirtualArts Festival and support the wonderful artisans that they enjoy at the Log House Arts Festival.”
Handcrafted vendors will offer items such as jewelry, pottery, florals, rugs, crafted wood and decor, tole, plants, fabric items, handbags, clothing, furniture, Steelers merchandise, metal artwork and slate artwork.
The festival will be available at www.caccc.org, and will include information to contact the vendors and purchase items.
The virtual format is free for participating vendors.
The Log House Arts Festival reaches crafters and attendees from seven states and serves numerous counties, including Bedford, Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland.
To reach the same demographic, the VirtualArts Festival will be advertised on all of the arts center’s social media platforms and its electronic and printed newsletters.
Godin said they are looking forward to next year’s 50th anniversary celebration of the Log House Arts Festival.
“It will be a festival like no other and we can’t wait to see our vendors and community come together again,” she said.
Sponsorship opportunities for the VirtualArts Festival are available by calling 814-255-6515.
