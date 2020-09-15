College communities continued to drive COVID-19 cases up in Indiana and Centre counties, with the latter adding more than 200 new positives to its count Tuesday.
Centre County now stands at 1,449 cases after adding 212 cases.
According to Penn State University's own COVID-19 data center, the school has added 708 positive cases involving students since Sept. 8.
Indiana County added 19 more cases, at a time IUP students have also been adding to that total.
Closer to home, Cambria County added two cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 527.
Somerset County's caseload remained unchanged.
Bedford County added one case and now has 213 total, while Blair County is now at 536 cases after adding four more Tuesday, according to the Department of Health.
Clearfield County added two cases. Westmoreland County is now at 1,993 cases after adding eight more Tuesday.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine voiced concern about spiking caseloads on college campuses Monday, saying they are "uniquely positioned" to help change the course of the spread in Pennsylvania.
Coronavirus spreading on campus can affect the communities around the colleges and universities, she said. Community spread can affect businesses, schools and long-term care homes in those areas.
“What happens on campus directly impacts everyone off campus and in the community,” Levine said.
Restaurant inspections
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture conducted a dozen COVID-19 related restaurant inspections statewide last week – all of which were driven by consumer complaints to the department, their latest statistics show.
Five resulted being forwarded to county or local-level health departments for further review, while two formal warning letters were issued, the department indicated in a release to media Tuesday.
The Department of Agriculture inspects licensed restaurants for health and safety across Pennsylvania and since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak that has expanded to ensure restaurants have enforced social distancing, masking and complying with occupancy limits.
No Cambria or Somerset county restaurants received COVID-19 inspection over the past week, according to the department's data.
Ten Cambria County restaurants and nine in Somerset County received routine health and safety inspections.
