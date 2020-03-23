Hoss's closes temporarily

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House restaurant in Somerset displays a positive message to its customers during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 23, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

