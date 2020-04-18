Vicki Berloffe knew her daughter would need to start exploring her collegiate options soon, but she thought she had more time.
"Now through the summer was when we were going to focus hard on it," Berloffe said.
Gillian Berloffe is a junior at Conemaugh Township School District, and with the COVID-19 pandemic closing school districts and universities, Berloffe admitted that now she's scared about her child's future.
High school students can't take college visits or meet with admissions staff.
Berloffe's concern is that her daughter will have to rush to fill out applications to try and get in somewhere once the pandemic shutdown ends.
"I think you're going to have to home in on what you want instead of exploring all of the options that are available," Berloffe said.
Melissa Davis – whose son, Drezyre Toney, is a junior at Greater Johnstown – said she shares the same fears.
"It just kind of puts a damper on everything and I just feel like he's not going to have enough time now," Davis said.
Drezyre was going to start filling out college applications and scheduling tours when the pandemic took over – and now he's not sure what to do.
Davis said he's a "a good kid" and she doesn't want him to lose sight of his goals because of the coronavirus obstacle.
"Since the virus happened, it canceled pretty much all my plans," Drezyre said.
No visits, college fairs
Gillian's plan was to start looking into colleges after Conemaugh Township's spring musical.
There just isn't enough time during a majority of the school year, Gillian said, because she's involved in a number of extracurricular activities.
"I'm just so busy the first three-quarters of the school year," Gillian said.
The pair were also waiting until after the school's college fair so Gillian could see what was available and come back with more of an idea of where she'd like to visit.
The fair was canceled at the end of March.
"That closed a lot of doors for me there," Gillian said.
When schools were closed indefinitely, Berloffe said she thought she and Gillian might at least be able to visit some campuses and walk around to get a feel for them. But as state orders became more strict, that option was taken off the table as well.
This unknown is causing Gillian to become increasingly nervous about her future, and she said she's stressing out. Thankfully, she said, a number of colleges and universities have been sending information via email about virtual tours she can take.
'A different way'
Westmont Hilltopp senior Ashton Fortson has gone on a few of these virtual tours while he considers his options for the fall.
"It was definitely a different way of seeing the schools," Fortson said.
His plans for college are also on hold because of the virus.
Fortson said he's had academic scholarship offers from Lancaster Bible, Notre Dame in Cleveland, and Penn State University's DuBois campus, but the decision is difficult because he hasn't been able to visit any of the schools.
"We planned on going to visit, then this all happened," Fortson said.
Now his decision depends on internet research to determine where he might be most comfortable.
"It's just, right now, which school feels the most at home for me," Fortson said.
Test questions
Visiting campuses isn't the only worry for high school students.
Both the SATs and ACTs have been postponed – and though there are rescheduled dates, the likelihood of the tests being available is uncertain.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, said on its website that the next exam will be the first weekend in June.
However, the board is currently "working with testing centers" to determine if will be safe to continue with that schedule.
Gillian expressed concern because college applications and scholarships that require those scores.
Berloffe said if Gillian has to wait until the fall, she's not sure that will be enough time to take the test and fill out applications.
'Still an option'
The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown will be foregoing the test requirement for fall 2020 admissions.
Along with the other three regional Pitt campuses, UPJ is making admissions "test-optional" in order to accommodate students and their parents.
"We want students to know that college is still an option," said Therese Grimes, UPJ's associate vice president of enrollment services and director of admissions.
Pitt-Johnstown has also eliminated the application fee.
The campus currently is closed because of the coronavirus, and all in-person visits have been canceled, but the school is offering a virtual tour.
By visiting upj.pitt.edu/admissions, students and parents can embark on a first-person, interactive view of Pitt-Johnstown and all of the buildings on campus.
Grimes said the university is also working on more promotional videos featuring students talking about different aspects of campus life.
For newly enrolled students, faculty members are creating virtual admittance days, Grimes said. The first is set to occur Tuesday for education majors.
Drezyre said he's interested in virtual tours and appreciates the opportunity to explore campuses that way.
