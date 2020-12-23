In This Together Cambria, The Tribune-Democrat, and Flood City Church invite the community to a prayer service to be streamed live from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
An ecumenical Words of Comfort prayer service will be available over the church's Facebook page.
You do not need to be a Facebook user to view the live stream.
"Christmas is normally a time of joyful, in-person celebration with family and friends," said Rachel Allen, an In This Together Cambria organizer. "But this 2020 holiday season looks very different because of the pandemic.
"So many people have lost someone they love to the virus and we all have been personally impacted by not being able to gather and celebrate as we normally do," she said.
In This Together Cambria volunteer Shelley Johansson said this Christmas is especially difficult for many residents unable to spend time with loved ones.
"Many are not going to be together," she said. "It's always a hard time of the year when you've lost somebody. This is an initiative to acknowledge that."
The service is being coordinated by In This Together Cambria, a new grassroots group established to share stories about the pandemic.
The website www.inthistogethercambria.com offers local resources related to the pandemic, opportunities for advocacy, local people's stories and other information.
The service will include music and prayers of comfort and mourning from different religious traditions.
Participating in the service:
• Rev. Reginald Floyd, St. James Missionary Baptist Church;
• Pastor Johnny Bayush, Flood City Church;
• Pastor Jane Byler, Stahl Mennonite Church;
• Tulsi Shrivastava, In This Together Cambria;
• Dr. Kelly Warshel, Windber Hospice at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center;
• Rev. Brandon King, Christ Centered Community Church;
• Rachel Allen, In This Together Cambria.
The Tribune-Democrat will post the service for viewing by those who can't log on for the live event.
