Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this evening. A few snow showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers this evening. A few snow showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.