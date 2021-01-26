A virtual forum scheduled for Tuesday will present “a closer look at the statistics of the COVID pandemic, both nationally and locally,” organizers said.
The forum, officially titled “COVID Questions: By the Numbers,” is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The session will be streamed live on In This Together Cambria’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/inthistogethercambria.
“We’ll be looking at topics such as herd immunity, how to interpret pandemic statistics and what types of indicators experts look at to assess risk levels,” said Ashlee Kiel, a member of In This Together Cambria, a volunteer group engaged in advocacy, storytelling and sharing of information in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The group is presenting the forum together with The Tribune-Democrat and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
The three panelists are:
• Paul Ricci, a freelance statistician living in Johnstown who has tracked local COVID-19 statistics since the beginning of the pandemic. He has a master’s degree in biostatistics and research methodology from the University of Pittsburgh, teaches at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, blogs at csiwithoutdeadbodies.com and is the author of the book “Wuthering Depths in Johnstown: By the Numbers.”
• Jill D. Henning, an associate professor of biology at Pitt-Johnstown with a broad background in immunology, infectious diseases and cancer biology, who co-authors the “COVID Questions” column in The Tribune-Democrat. Her research examines how infectious diseases affect humans and animals. She completed her Ph.D. at the University of Pittsburgh in 2008 and joined the Pitt-Johnstown faculty in 2009.
• Tulsi Shrivastava, a junior business intelligence analyst at Learning Sciences International and a 2019 graduate of Pitt-Johnstown with degrees in mathematics and information systems. She is a member of the Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies and assists with In This Together Cambria’s storytelling efforts.
Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, will moderate.
Tuesday’s event will be the third in the “COVID Questions” series of forums. Pandemic-related topics to be explored during future events in the series include mental health on Feb. 9, a specialists’ forum on Feb. 23, local leaders on March 9, economic impact on March 23 and education on April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.