Clearfield County recorded its second COVID-19 death and Blair County had 11 new cases as Pennsylvania approached 150,000 total cases in Saturday’s update by the Department of Health.
Statewide there were 1,162 additional positive cases and 22 deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 149,845 cases and 7,956 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The Penn State University-fueled surge in Centre County continued, with 97 new cases Saturday. Philadelphia added 393 and Allegheny County had 85 new cases.
In this region
• Cambia County had three new cases to reach 540 cases and seven deaths.
• Somerset County had two new cases to reach 203 cases and three deaths.
• Bedford County added one case to reach 224 cases and six deaths.
• Blair County added 11 cases to reach 559 cases and 15 deaths.
• Indiana County added six cases to reach 611 cases and 12 deaths.
• Clearfield County added two cases and one death to reach 297 cases and two deaths.
• Westmoreland County added 14 cases to reach 2,046 cases and 50 deaths.
The state estimates 82% of patients have recovered, which is nearly 123,000 people.
The report shows 22,277 residents and 4,869 employees in nursing homes and personal care homes have contracted the coronavirus. There have been 5,354 COVID-19 deaths among residents of long-term care homes.
An estimated 10,334 of the state’s health care workers have tested positive.
