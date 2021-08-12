Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case count continued inching upward on Thursday, while Clearfield County recorded its third death this week.
The state reported 2,089 additional cases of the virus on Thursday.
Eleven of those were from Cambria County, while Somerset County added eight.
Death totals remained unchanged for Cambria, Somerset and the rest of the region, aside from Clearfield, which now has 160 since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.
Clearfield added 26 new cases Thursday.
The rest of the region’s counties reported new positives as follows:
• Bedford County: 11 cases
• Blair County: 13
• Indiana County: 21
• Centre County: 14
• Westmoreland County: 44
Cambria’s additional cases put the county at 15,058 since the pandemic’s arrival. Somerset County now has 8,205.
Across Pennsylvania, there are 908 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 224 patients are in intensive care units.
