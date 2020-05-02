The statewide COVID-19 pandemic shutdown has negatively impacted the City of Johnstown’s economy in two major ways – with the addition of coronavirus-related expenses and a yet-unquantified loss of revenue for the financially distressed municipality to bear.
City officials have documented the direct costs, to date, at approximately $37,000, according to Finance Director Robert Ritter and Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky. About $20,000 has been spent on personal protection equipment, cleaning supplies and sanitation of city-owned buildings, including City Hall. Overtime and expenses, mostly for police and fire, have reached $17,000.
“In fact, I think it’s actually less than I thought it would be, but so far that’s what we’ve had to do,” Ritter said.
City Hall is keeping track of the expenditures, so information is available when seeking possible reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency or other organizations.
Johnstown has already learned it will receive almost $760,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding through Community Development Block Grants and other U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs, along with $37,462 in Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding money.
Tax revenue, parking
The impact of the decreased revenue is less well defined.
Ritter expects to get a clearer picture of the effect later in May when more detailed information is available concerning earned income taxes, fees, fines, property taxes and unemployment for April. But some general impact is already known.
“It’s really early to tell,” Ritter said.
“I think the first we’ll really be able to see it is ... May’s revenue compared to May the prior year. But, we looked and our real estate tax revenue, to date, is down about 10% compared to last year. I really think we’ve got to give it more time though to see. Our parking revenue is down also, mainly because we’re really not writing tickets in the city for the meters.”
The city has done some broad projections for the future.
“Rough numbers, the percentage we looked at, it could affect us as much as 25(%) to 75%,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “If we played the middle, that could mean loss in dollars and cents anywhere from a half-million to $2 million in our general fund and our budget.
“We’re hoping it’s, of course, the lesser of those percentages. The sooner we’re able to get businesses up and operating safely, the better it’s going to be for them and for the city.”
Events, businesses take hit
Cambria Regional Chamber has surveyed its members about how the shutdown is impacting them. More than 100 have responded, providing a glimpse into the thoughts of the business community. The chamber is compiling the information for a report to be released sometime this month.
“We’re really trying to gauge: what’s the impact been?” Chamber President Amy Bradley said. “Where is it affecting them? And then how optimistic are they moving forward that they’re going to be able to reopen and get back up to speed pretty quickly?”
Dubnansky said the city is looking to begin gathering data, including from the chamber report, to get a fuller understanding of the economic impact.
“I’m most concerned, right now, with the businesses, especially small businesses downtown and throughout the city,” Janakovic said.
“This is probably roughest on them, being able to reopen, as soon as possible, but when it’s safe to open. The hardship, even moreso than the city, really is on these businesses and their employees. And then how that affects us is the tax base – the local service tax, the real estate taxes.”
Along with business closures, the city will be dealing with the cancellation of its major spring and summer events, including Thunder in the Valley, the Stonycreek Rendezvous, AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival and the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament – which combine to pump millions of dollars into the local economy.
“I’m always an optimist,” Bradley said. “I can’t help thinking about where we were before this hit. There was so much good going on. I don’t think this is going to totally kill that.
“I think people are still determined to move forward.”
Exiting Act 47
The additional expenses and lost revenue come at a time when Johnstown has a year and a half left before it must exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities by Oct. 28, 2021.
Johnstown already faced numerous financial burdens, including one-third of residents living in poverty, unemployment that was consistently higher than state and federal levels, more than $20 million in pension obligations and $10 million in general debt, blight, an opioid epidemic and a decades-long brain drain. It was ranked the seventh poorest city in the United States by 24/7 Wall St.
With being in Act 47, the city was already “watching every dollar that gets paid out,” as Dubnansky explained.
How well the city can continue with its Act 47 exit strategy will depend, in large part, on how soon businesses can return to some level of normalcy and begin rehiring workers and paying taxes again.
“If we can return fairly quickly, the downturn won’t be that much,” Ritter said.
“But it’s really hard to tell right now what we’re going to experience.”
