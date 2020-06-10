The city of Johnstown and the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League are working to enable fans to attend games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and Roxbury Park when the regular season begins on June 17.
“We’re working now on issuing guidelines to the sports leagues and are in regular contact with them,” Johnstown Interim City Manager John Trant said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “Baseball (JCBL) has a meeting next Monday night and I’ll have something issued prior to that.
“At this point we are working up a plan to accommodate spectators that will be the responsibility of the leagues to manage in compliance with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state guidelines.”
The JCBL announced a 28-game schedule with two playoff rounds that would be played once Cambria County moved into the green phase of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan.
The county went green on June 5.
Initially, JCBL Commissioner Don Stanton was informed by the city that no fans would be permitted at the games played at Sargent’s Stadium or Roxbury Park, both city-operated facilities, due to the guidelines and regulations in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stanton praised Trant and the city for exploring options to allow fans at the games.
“At one point, I’m telling our fans there will be no spectators. A couple days later, I talked to the city manager, and I give him credit for trying to work something out,” Stanton said on Wednesday. “It’s great the kids are getting to play, but I think it would be a disappointment if they had to play in front of empty seats. But again, safety is the No. 1 concern.”
Guidelines released by the state call for crowds to be 250 or fewer people, social distancing of six feet between spectators, and sanitizing seats in between events.
“Our No. 1 concern obviously is safety and following the guidelines we need to follow,” Stanton said. “To me that would be social distancing. In an open-air stadium as big as the Point, I don’t see that being an issue. The size of the crowd, I don’t see as being an issue, which would help the social distancing.
“A brother and sister, a mom and dad sitting together, they are family members. Aside from that, you should be apart 6 feet.”
Unlike traditional postseason and AAABA Tournament crowds at the Point, the JCBL regular-season games typically draw 50 to 150 fans on most nights.
The Johnstown Recreation Colt League will play a 12-game schedule, plus playoffs, and the Pony League will play a 15-game schedule, plus playoffs. Those leagues will play at Roxbury Park and Flood City Park in Windber.
'Working on a solution'
Guidelines issued by Gov. Wolf on Wednesday included:
"Recreational and amateur sports organizations and teams (not affiliated with a public or private PK-12 school), including, but not limited to, basketball, hockey, field hockey, football, soccer, swimming, baseball, softball, lacrosse, gymnastics, and kickball, are permitted to conduct in-person activities, including games and practices, in counties designated as being in the Green phase only if they strictly adhere to the requirements of this guidance, including the limits on total occupancy."
The guidelines also stated: "Each individual game or practice at a complex must adhere to the gathering occupancy limits (25 in yellow, 250 in green), and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50% of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law."
“We’re all operating in uncharted waters here,” Trant said. “We’re doing the best we can as are the folks that are trying to get things back to normal for the kids from a sports perspective.
“We’re working on a solution and our plan is it will be agreeable to everybody and still keep everyone safe within the proper guidelines.”
Another factor potentially could impact the situation. The Pennsylvania General Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to terminate Gov. Wolf's emergency declaration that began in March and was extended earlier this month. The action could set up a potential legal battle between Wolf and lawmakers.
Pennsylvania State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, of the 71st District said House Resolution 836 would remove restrictions based on the emergency declaration.
"Once (the emergency declaration) is withdrawn, all these other things are gone. Sporting events will be able to have fans," Rigby said when asked about the JCBL situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.