Twenty-four applicants have been given a combined $343,440 in forgivable loans through the Johnstown Small Business Relief Fund that was designed to help city businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic economic slowdown.
All of them showed revenue loss or added expenses due to the outbreak.
Johnstown’s Department of Community and Economic Development reviewed 31 applications in Phase One of the funding.
The maximum of $15,000 was provided to 22 of them.
Money can be used for payment of back rent or mortgage, utilities, day-to-day supplies, equipment needed to deal with coronavirus and payroll. Any business that stays open for at least 12 more months will not need to pay back its loan.
“Since the pandemic started, out of our department – the community and economic development department, we were most concerned about the health of these businesses,” said John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director. “With stay-at-home orders issued from the governor’s office, businesses told that they can’t operate, our concern was really those small businesses.”
Applications are still being accepted for additional rounds of funding.
The city plans to spend slightly more than $1 million total through the program by the end of the fall. Funding came from two sources – $759,641 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money and $265,359 from the city’s 2019 fiscal year Community Development Block Grant Program Small Business Relief budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.