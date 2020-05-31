Johnstown residents can pre-submit questions or comments to be asked during a remote public meeting about the proposed sale of the city’s sewer collection system to the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
But, due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the public will not be allowed in council chambers.
Residents can attended remotely in three ways:
• https://bluejeans.com/448037491
• call in number: 1-408-419-1715; meeting ID: 448 037 491
• toll free number: 1-800-882-3610; guest code: 8083841
Before then, questions can be emailed to ProposedSewerSale@Gmail.com or sent to City Manager’s Office, 401 Main St., Johnstown, Pa. 15901. They must arrive no later than 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Information about the proposed $24 million sale can be found at cityofjohnstownpa.net.
“Since we’re not able to do a public forum to present all the information, we strongly encourage all of our citizens to review our website and then please send in any questions they may have in regard to the sewer sale or any other things pertinent to that,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said.
