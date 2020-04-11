It’s Easter Sunday, and until a few weeks ago, I presumed this day would involve dinner with the family, church in the morning, then visiting with my mother at her nursing home room.
That was until the world turned upside down thanks to the coronavirus.
Until I tried to deliver flowers to the nursing home for my mom, only to be told they were accepting nothing from their residents’ families.
We take many things for granted as we stomp through our lives.
Sports on the TV at night.
Trips to the store.
That you won’t be cut off from family members.
That you can spend the final moments of a loved one’s life with that person.
A few years ago, I joined family members at my mother-in-law’s hospital bedside as she slipped away. We said our farewells and consoled each other as she left us – a painful experience that I nevertheless will always cherish.
Your heart aches for the Cambria County family that was forced to say goodbye to a COVID-19 sufferer – a father, husband and brother – through FaceTime. That’s a tragic reality playing out in many places thanks to this devastating virus.
“We were not able to be with him when he went to be with the Lord,” Lisa Cunningham told The Tribune-Democrat’s Randy Griffith on Wednesday, three days after her father, Louis Blum, passed away of COVID-19 at an Altoona hospital.
“It was hard. When you know someone is leaving you, you want to be there to hold his hand and tell him it’s OK.”
These days it seems that nothing is OK.
Hospitals face financial challenges even as they brace for a surge in patients and work to protect their own staffs from the virus.
Companies are closed.
Schools are silent, their gyms and ballfields empty.
People are out of work.
We’re isolated and afraid.
FaceTime has replaced “us” time.
“Zoom” is a work technology tool, not just how we go through the day.
And we’re confronting those things – the deeply meaningful as well as the mundane or superficial – that we’ve taken for granted.
My list of things I presumed always would be there – before coronavirus – includes:
Getting a haircut. (I am overdue.)
Watching the Penguins try to make another run in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Seeing actual live sports or current highlights on TV rather than games from 20 or 50 years ago.
Attending sports events, tailgating or cheering with friends.
Hearing accordions and tasting pierogies in May, feeling the rumble of motorcycles in June.
Going to concerts and sharing that entertainment experience with others.
Meeting face to face with colleagues to plan content or projects, and just talk shop.
Hearing the buzz of the newsroom as reporters discuss stories and share ideas.
Stopping off for a sandwich and a drink with some friends.
Shaving – but, really, who cares? (Guys, you know what I’m talking about.)
Buying toilet paper – an essential of life!
Seeing eggs and bread on store shelves.
Being able to find cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer.
Shopping and moving around – without wearing a mask.
Seeing people on the streets or sitting and talking on benches in the park.
Going out to dinner with my family and actually sitting down in a restaurant.
Bending down to pet the neighbor’s dog and getting my face covered with sloppy kisses – from the dog, not the neighbor.
Going to church on Easter Sunday.
Taking flowers to my mother, and sitting with her while holding her hand ...
