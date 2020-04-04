Chip Minemyer

The letter arrived on the day that Cambria County recorded its fourth confirmed coronavirus case, when Conemaugh Health System was announcing a new COVID-19 test site at its East Hills center, as Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber was pushing to expand telemedicine to treat and protect more patients.
When New York City’s death toll was climbing, as Pennsylvania State Police were warning non-essential businesses to stay closed and President Donald Trump was predicting as many as 240,000 Americans might die from this virus.
As the relentless river of news rolled on, and just when this editor needed a reminder of what truly matters.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought one of the busiest periods in memory for news coverage.
And even as I pulled a letter from its small envelope on Thursday, my mind was still on the next website update, the stories our reporters were chasing down.
And then I started reading ...
Dear Chip,
My thanks to you and all of your staff and those who deliver the newspaper for getting the news out to everyone.
I am over 65 and immunosuppressed with Lyme’s and rheumatica, so I can’t go out.
... Receiving my newspaper is a lifeline to my community and worldwide news.
I thank you all for providing this in these trying times.
Sincerely,
Pat Hull
What a wonderful and timely reminder that the work your local news media provide truly matters – and so does every single person who reads a story or gazes at a photograph.
The value of news is why we have freedoms guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, why we’re listed as “life-sustaining” in the governor’s coronavirus guidelines.
And that work matters to individual readers, who have a relationship with their local news sources. The faces on their TV screens are real people reporting from their neighborhoods. The bylines on the stories in their newspaper represent people who live in their communities who are affected by the situations on which they are reporting.
And what a powerful reminder that readers are not data.
They’re real people who need and appreciate the important information or the occasional diversions we provide.
Readers tell us they want that connection – especially now, when so many are taking precautions that mean social isolation.
But we need that connection just as much.
Without that audience – our readers – to serve as the focus of our efforts, we news folks are lost.
Editors, publishers and media marketers live in a world of analytics.
How many people clicked on that story? How many people liked or shared that post on social media?
During the COVID-19 outbreak, online readership has soared. Statistics offer tangible, almost instantaneous feedback. Clicks = success.
We know news consumers rely on this information to make important decisions in their lives – what to buy at the supermarket, whether to carry an umbrella, whether leaving the house today is a safe move.
And as with life, it’s much safer to play with numbers than to ask someone what he feels, what she is thinking.
But each reporter’s interview, each delivery of a newspaper, each conversation with an advertiser, each customer-service call is a touchpoint with a person who matters and who sustains us as individuals and as a business.
We must matter to our communities, our readers, before we can assume the privilege of calculating how much they matter to us.
We media philosophers are prone to ponder a world without us – no checks on government, no local voices, no attempts at neutral coverage.
The world would be lost without us, we say.
What a selfish and ungrateful bunch we are – hurrying along, in dire need of a slap across the face.
In the form of a sincere, hand-written note from a true friend whose face I’ve never seen.
Thank you, Mrs. Hull.
You, and our many readers, are the true lifelines.
