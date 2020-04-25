As director of communications at UPMC Somerset, Sarah Deist has seen hospital professionals respond – in many different ways – to the challenges connected with the coronavirus.
That includes roles as diverse as outpatient registration – which involves screening of folks entering the hospital – to the prevention of infections, to maintenance, where she said staff have been “doing a lot of the construction work to get our sites ready.”
Seeing the team pull together during a crisis was why Deist and UPMC Somerset were eager to join with The Tribune-Democrat in a new feature.
“Health Care Heroes” will debut on Friday, and will provide our readers with a daily glimpse into the eyes and hearts of the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re especially excited about the opportunity to spotlight some of our people who don’t normally get a lot of attention,” Deist said.
Other partners in this project, so far, include:
• Conemaugh Health System; Emily Korns, director of marketing communications, and Kyle Adams, marketing coordinator.
• Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber; Natalie Samuel, communications and marketing manager.
• UPMC Altoona and Ebensburg; Danielle Sampsell, communications specialist.
We’ve also reached out to Indiana Regional Medical Center and other area health centers and offices, hoping to shine a spotlight on the many people who are doing great work in our communities.
We plan to keep the series rolling, even after the COVID-19 threat subsides.
“Health care workers deserve to be recognized year-round,” Windber’s Samuel said. “They are heroes on the front lines of everyday viruses and infections, wounds and emergencies.
“Sometimes it takes a time of crisis, like the current coronavirus pandemic, to truly appreciate what they do and the danger in which they put themselves, and even their families, to care for patients in our communities. That’s what makes them special – they are the strength of our communities’ health and well-being.
“From those who directly care for patients to those who are sanitizing facilities to keep them clean and safe – we owe them all a debt of gratitude for their everyday sacrifices and dedication to their fields.”
In addition to the daily series, we’ll be expanding reporter Patrick Buchnowski’s monthly series “Front Lines” to run every Monday during May – focusing on EMTs and ambulance services.
John Jordan, an emergency medical services specialist and certified paramedic at UPMC Somerset, will be among the professionals featured during the early days of Health Care Heroes.
Jordan works in the emergency department, but knows that a network of professionals is needed to protect and enhance the health of the community – during COVID-19 and anytime.
“Our nurses and doctors are at the forefront of our organization, and rightfully deserve recognition, but every link in the chain of survival is equally important,” Jordan said. “Environmental services, engineering, pharmacy, information services, supply chain, and prehospital providers all deserve recognition – because without them, we would not be able to care for our patients in our current capacity.
“The dedication of these individuals is unparalleled; every day I find a new reason to be proud to be part of this team.”
Watch for this timely and important feature starting Friday.
• • •
For months, reporters and photographers with The Tribune-Democrat have been appearing weekly on the radio show “Laurel Highlands Live” – hosted by local personality Bo Moore.
The talk show airs each morning on WNTJ 1490 AM in Johnstown and WNTI 990 AM in Somerset, with our journalists typically featured on Tuesdays at 7:10 a.m.
The coronavirus has brought some changes to the show. For starters, our reporters are working from home, so they talk with Moore by phone rather than in the studio.
And due to the ever-changing realities of COVID-19, Moore has invited our folks on more frequently in some cases to reflect in real time on how the virus is impacting the Cambria-Somerset region and their jobs.
After each interview airs on the radio stations, we post the audio on our website – tribdem.com – where you can go back and listen to any of these compelling conversations.
The interviews turn the tables a bit for the newspaper staffers, as they become the subjects – the ones answering questions about their jobs and what they see happening around them.
And each interview provides not only a window into the world of a reporter or photographer, but also – hopefully – allows listeners to see these professionals as real people, living and working in this community, striving to keep their readers informed as they navigate a challenging time.
We appreciate the relationship The Tribune-Democrat has with “Laurel Highlands Live” and Forever Media – and we hope our shared audience members do, too.
