Cristy Callahan plays a crucial role at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
As the hospital’s patient access coordinator, Callahan greets patients as they arrive for tests or procedures, answers their questions and helps them to get to the right area of the medical center.
And especially during the COVID-19 outbreak, she does it all with a smile to help ease the anxiety people might be feeling over the uncertainty about the disease and the stress from social distancing.
“I’m just trying to stay calm and put that out to everybody,” Callahan said. “We’re here to care for them to the best of our ability, and it helps them to see how we’re handling it. People coming into the hospital are scared anyway. My staff is doing a great job of handling our emotions and helping people.”
Windber President and CEO Thomas Kurtz said: “She’s the first person our patients see when they’re entering the building after the initial screening. If she’s positive and confident, they’ll pick that up and carry it through the system.”
Dr. Mary Berge, a licensed clinical psychologist in Johnstown, said anxiety symptoms are at “an unprecedented high” as the region, state, nation and world wrestle with testing, treating and containing – even just understanding – the novel coronavirus.
The emotions become tangible in instances of “panic buying” – purchasing large quantities of necessities such as toilet paper for no reason; feeling “stir crazy” – from being isolated at home with little to do; worrying about reduced income, or the availability of medications and treatment equipment; getting anxious when around other people who aren’t maintaining the 6-foot distancing guideline; just worrying about what bad news is next.
“It seems that the isolation, while very inconvenient, is less concerning than is the enormous amount of ‘unknowns’ that surround this situation,” Berge said. “These unknown factors are at the core of most people’s fear – fear of how long will this last; will I get infected; what am I allowed or not allowed to do; will I be able to obtain the essentials that I need; will this cause me severe financial harm; and so on. All of these questions are increasing anxiety levels rapidly and exponentially.”
Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center, said he’s seen the look of uncertainty in the eyes of staff and patients alike.
“People are coming in and trying to stockpile medications,” Csikos said. “I understand the fear, the anxiety.
“I walk through the hospital every day and I always make a point to talk with different people – in housecleaning, cafeteria workers, security guards, in the lab and X-ray – and I listen to them.
“It’s important to try to calm everything down, to answer their questions.”
Berge said some of her patients are experience what might be labeled “COVID TMI” – overwhelmed by the constant flood of updates on the coronavirus situation, and the need to sort out what’s true from what’s not.
“It is just so much, so fast, that most of us will have a hard time not becoming anxious,” she said. “So at this time and in this situation I’d say that having some level of anxiety is to be expected.”
She has encouraged those she counsels to limit their exposure to virus media coverage, while also taking time to meditate or relax – perhaps by listening to music.
She tells clients: “Remind yourself that this will get better and that we, as humans, have endured much worse.
“We are resilient and brave people and we will get through this. But the most important thing that I tell my patients is to avoid ‘what if’ thinking at all costs, and to instead be present in the moment and to stay calm and positive.”
Csikos said maintaining confidence and positivity is crucial for health care professionals – who constantly encounter people wrestling with physical and emotional challenges.
He said: “People coming into a hospital are already wondering, ‘What bad news are they going to give me?’ Coming into a hospital environment, there’s this anxiety or fear, which is natural.”
Csikos said part of his job is to remind people about the basics of prevention: washing hands often, cleaning desks and other surfaces, coughing into your elbow instead of toward other people, maintaining distance between yourself and others.
“There’s no specific known treatment for this at this time,” Csikos said. “But there are important things we can do, such as practicing social distancing. I miss going out to a restaurant on Friday night, to a movie on Saturday or to church. But you have to understand that there’s a reason for this.”
Berge has heard from people who are fearful and even angry about others they encounter who are not practicing safety measures.
“One patient said to me, ‘How do I know that the plumber that has to come into my house to fix something has followed the rules?’ I think this adds to our heightened sense that we cannot control all the elements and that adds to our anxiety,” she said.
But Berge said she has seen many positive signs during the COVID-19 crisis – “tremendous examples of kindness, love, generosity and creativity in our communities. Symbols of hope, solidarity, strength, positivity and togetherness – even if socially distant – are abounding everywhere I look.”
She said: “People are supporting each other like never before. And that includes mental health personnel who are now, almost exclusively, offering immediate telemedicine therapy appointments.
“Our mental health community has responded rapidly and effectively to the increased need and we are able to help people in a variety of ways.”
And Callahan continues to project that positive attitude for patients arriving at the hospital in Windber.
“When I am at home, I kind of break down a little bit sometimes,” she said. “You get used to hugging people and being close. I want to get back to that soon.”
