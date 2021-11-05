JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It was kids’ day on Friday at the Highland Health vaccine clinic.
The event at Senior LIFE Johnstown, 401 Broad St., was one of the first local opportunities for those ages 5 through 12 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Sisters Amiyan Luker, 8; Brooklyn LaBoo, 6; and Evelyn LaBoo, 5, were among the first in line, along with their mother Carol LaBoo, grandmother Stephanie LaBoo and older sister Haylee Snyder.
At the clinic, they were joined by their friend Ziyionna Johnson, along with her mother Shardaejia Johnson and her great-grandmother Linda Morris. Each member of the four generations was also getting a vaccine or booster.
About 500 people were expected to receive vaccines during the seven-hour event, Highlands Health Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said Friday. Boosters and now children’s vaccines have renewed interest in vaccination, she said.
“Our phones are starting to ring off the hook,” she said. “People are walking into the clinic.”
To reduce the disruption of its other services, the free medical clinic has set Thursday as the day for vaccines.
Highlands Health will hold another clinic Monday, but it will be limited to students in the Westmont Hilltop and Ferndale Area school districts. The free clinic expects to work with other school districts to schedule kids’ vaccine clinics.
Vaccine providers across the region are rolling out the new childrens’ vaccines.
William Kurtycz, CEO of Hyndman Health Center, said his organization has begun providing the shots during its regular clinics at its Family Health Center locations in Hyndman, Bedford and Richland.
Mainline Pharmacy has added the pediatric shot to its vaccine webpage, mainlinepharmacy.com/covid-vaccine-scheduling, with appointments available Saturday. Giant Eagle announced in a press release it would begin scheduling the shots through its website, gianteagle.com/covid.
Booster shots have begun to dominate the state’s vaccine program, Friday’s updates show. Over the past seven days, more than two-thirds of all vaccine doses administered in the state were boosters.
Combining Friday’s updates from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows there were 647,963 doses administered statewide over the past seven days. That included 447,093 boosters. There are now 7,364,574 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, an increase of 82,427 over last Friday.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health’s daily update shows a late-week uptick has paused the recent downward trend in new COVID-19 cases.
New cases topped 5,000 for the second consecutive day Friday, with 5,130 additional positives putting the state total at 1,585,476 cases. The rolling, seven-day average is now 4,002 cases a day – breaking the 4,000-case threshold for the first time since Oct. 23.
Three counties see triple-digit case jumps
Three counties in the region had triple-digit increases Friday. Cambria County added 138 cases, Blair County added 133 and Westmoreland County added 164 cases. Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County had 53 new cases, Bedford County had 38, Indiana County had 35, Clearfield County had 35 and Centre County had 45 new cases.
Friday’s new cases pushed two counties’ totals above new thresholds. Cambria topped 20,000, hitting 20,008 total cases, and Blair topped 18,000 to reach 18,070 cases.
Cambria added two more COVID-19 deaths among 72 fatalities across Pennsylvania. The county has had 15 deaths in the past seven days, bringing its total to 525 fatalities.
Blair and Indiana counties also had two deaths each, Somerset had one and Westmoreland had six additional deaths.
The department’s weekly update of pediatric COVID-19 cases showed 4,918 new positives among children ages 5 to 18 over the seven-day period that ended Tuesday. That’s down from 5,238 cases for the previous seven days and from a peak of 7,924 cases over the seven days ending Sept. 21.
Cambria recorded 89 new cases in the age group, Somerset had 46, Bedford County had 26 and Blair had 86.
The pediatric case report shows 64,674 school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 16. There were 922 new cases this week among children under 5, bringing the state total to 10,998 positives since Aug. 16.
The weekly update of the Early Warning Monitoring System showed COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the decline, with an average of 368 fewer patients a day in Pennsylvania hospitals. Friday’s report showed 2,576 inpatients statewide, including 592 under intensive care and 360 on ventilators.
In Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals there were 137 hospitalizations, with 37 patients in ICUs and 37 on ventilators. One week ago, there were 159 hospitalized in the four counties.
