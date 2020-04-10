You might not be able to go the library, but the library can still come to you.
Because of coronavirus concerns, the Cambria County Library is closed, but thanks to Facebook, the staff is able to bring its reading programs to children in a new way.
“We’re thinking of ways to connect virtually and we’ve received excellent feedback from folks who have missed all of our storytime instructors and are enjoying the chance to see them on Facebook,” said Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System.
Those interested can join Storytime Online at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at www.facebook.com/CambriaCountyLibrary.
“It’s up to the children’s department to design the content and curriculum just like they would if we were physically having storytime in the library,” Flynn said.
Kristen Rovan Panek, the library’s youth services assistant who works with children up to age 5, has been reading her original short stories.
“Next week I’ll be providing longer storytime videos,” she said. “There will be a baby storytime video on Tuesdays and a preschool storytime video provided on Thursdays. There will be a link on the Facebook page to the YouTube video.”
As part of sessions, Panek incorporates sign language into the stories as a secondary means of communication for families.
“It’s a good way to find success in communicating with little ones,” she said.
All Panek’s stories have an underlying theme of staying home and activities that can be done there.
“Some of characters in my stories are children from my storytime, so I’m getting a lot of positive feedback and they’re enjoying hearing their names mentioned,” she said. “People are loving staying connected with the library throughout this social distancing.”
Flynn said moving forward they are hoping to bring as much programming online as possible.
“We’ve gotten a jump start with the children’s programming, that’s been our strongest area so far, but we’ve been doing some cool things with our teens and we’re looking now at how to bring our adult programming online. More things will be coming in the next couple weeks,” she said.
Flynn said by taking additional programming online, it has the potential to reach a wider audience.
“We think long-term we’re going to continue some of this virtual element even when the world returns to normal because we’re seeing a need for it,” she said.
Beginning next week, a reference librarian will be available to answer questions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays by calling 814-536-5131, ext. 212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.