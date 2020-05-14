Ten temporary polling place changes have been made in Cambria County for the June 2 primary election.

The one-time moves were part of the election board’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We needed to do the changes due to everything that’s happening right now,” Shirley Crowl, director of Cambria County’s election office, said. 

“Some of them were in retirement centers, a couple of the polling places. A couple of them were in buildings that were just too small, so that we couldn’t have our social distancing in effect.”

The changes are:

n Location: Cambria Township 1

From: Penn Highlands Community College

To: Cambria County Co-Op Extension, 499 Manor Drive

n Location: East Taylor Township 1

From: Summit Chapel United Methodist Church

To: East Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company, 403 Donruth Lane

n Location: Ferndale Borough

From: Ferndale Area Junior-Senior High School

To: Ferndale Borough Municipal Building, 409 Station St.

n Location: Portage (southwest)

From: Maple Winds Care Center

To: Portage Township Municipal Building, 4109 Portage St.

n Location: Richland Township 9

From: Richland Towers

To: Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road

n Location: Richland Township 4

From: Arbutus Park Retirement Community

To: Arbutus Church of the Brethren, 1201 Erickson Drive

n Location: Vintondale Borough

From: Vintondale Borough Municipal Building

To: Citizens Fire Company of Vintondale, 250 Main St.

n Location: Johnstown (center town)

From: Vine Street Towers

To: 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St.

n Location: Johnstown 8-1

From: Nelson G. Loughner Plaza

To: 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St.

n Location: Johnstown (Cambria City)

From: Johnstown Housing Authority

To: St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 415 Power St.

On Wednesday, the county election board also approved moving Lower Yoder Township 2 from the U.S. Army Reserve Center to the township building, located at 128 J St., on a permanent basis.

Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.

Tags

Recommended for you