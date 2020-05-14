Ten temporary polling place changes have been made in Cambria County for the June 2 primary election.
The one-time moves were part of the election board’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We needed to do the changes due to everything that’s happening right now,” Shirley Crowl, director of Cambria County’s election office, said.
“Some of them were in retirement centers, a couple of the polling places. A couple of them were in buildings that were just too small, so that we couldn’t have our social distancing in effect.”
The changes are:
n Location: Cambria Township 1
From: Penn Highlands Community College
To: Cambria County Co-Op Extension, 499 Manor Drive
n Location: East Taylor Township 1
From: Summit Chapel United Methodist Church
To: East Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company, 403 Donruth Lane
n Location: Ferndale Borough
From: Ferndale Area Junior-Senior High School
To: Ferndale Borough Municipal Building, 409 Station St.
n Location: Portage (southwest)
From: Maple Winds Care Center
To: Portage Township Municipal Building, 4109 Portage St.
n Location: Richland Township 9
From: Richland Towers
To: Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center, 445 Schoolhouse Road
n Location: Richland Township 4
From: Arbutus Park Retirement Community
To: Arbutus Church of the Brethren, 1201 Erickson Drive
n Location: Vintondale Borough
From: Vintondale Borough Municipal Building
To: Citizens Fire Company of Vintondale, 250 Main St.
n Location: Johnstown (center town)
From: Vine Street Towers
To: 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St.
n Location: Johnstown 8-1
From: Nelson G. Loughner Plaza
To: 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St.
n Location: Johnstown (Cambria City)
From: Johnstown Housing Authority
To: St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 415 Power St.
On Wednesday, the county election board also approved moving Lower Yoder Township 2 from the U.S. Army Reserve Center to the township building, located at 128 J St., on a permanent basis.
