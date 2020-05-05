The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed how the 2020 National Day of Prayer will be observed in local counties, according to event organizers.
The observance, held across the United States each year on the first Thursday of May, has traditionally been marked in Cambria County and Somerset County with gatherings on the steps of the counties’ courthouses.
This year, however, Somerset County’s observation will be held online. Large gatherings of people during the pandemic have been discouraged or prohibited by health officials; the Centers for Disease Control reports that “large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 … via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities.”
The Somerset event can be viewed on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/somersetprayer, at noon on Thursday.
Viewers can also join in through the videoconferencing app Zoom, which will allow them to see and hear everything and also to participate in a group prayer during the event. Details, including the meeting ID and the password, can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
“In this time of economic uncertainty and political divisiveness,” event organizer Larry Powell said at an April meeting of the Somerset County Board of Commissioners, “we’re encouraging everyone to lift the country and nation in prayer before God at home.”
“I can’t think of a time we’ve needed prayer more than we do right now,” added Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes.
Meanwhile, in Cambria County, organizers have postponed their observance until June 4. According to a post on the event’s Facebook page, the event is scheduled to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg.
