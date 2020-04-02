Health systems large and small are pointing to telemedicine – doctors connecting with patients remotely through technology – as a key tool in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
One local hospital leader said his team is testing a system that could become a model for how rural health systems respond to outbreaks such as coronavirus, which is putting stress on medical centers as they attempt to test and treat individuals who might exhibit symptoms.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber launched an expanded telemedicine program for its palliative care unit in the fall.
President and CEO Thomas Kurtz now wants to extend the system – which allows for continuous monitoring of patients' heart and respiratory rates, body temperature and even heart function – for use by all patients, including those staying at home during the coronavirus.
That would go beyond traditional telemedicine offerings such as FaceTime consultations between patients and their doctors.
"The goal has always been to keep people in their homes, which becomes more important as we're dealing with this virus," Kurtz said, adding: "We believe this could work to take stress of not just our hospital, but all local hospitals."
Windber hospital has 50 beds in the medical center on Somerset Avenue. Kurtz would like to add 50 at-home setups – doubling the facility's capacity to treat patients, he said.
During outbreaks such as COVID-19, treating individuals remotely reduces the risk of exposure to the virus for both patients and hospital staff, he said.
"Our area is perfectly suited for something like this – with our elderly population and people with chronic conditions that really shouldn't be treated in an acute-care hospital," Kurtz said.
"This would be something like nobody else in the country has," he said. "The impetus now is the COVID-19 situation, but the genesis of this goes back many months, and the impact of this could live well beyond this virus."
'This invisible enemy'
Sara Bahorik, registered nurse and director of Windber's community-based palliative care program, said the system helps track patients' conditions and their medications, while preventing "exacerbation of their illnesses."
The palliative care unit works with patients who have serious or life-threatening conditions, such as cancer or congestive heart failure.
Broader uses could include remote blood diagnostic testing and electrocardiograms – for checking function in different area of the heart.
"We would be able to manage their care in their home setting, which most patients prefer," Bahorik said.
"They would still have necessary face-to-face visits with physicians. But a lot of the things we do in the hospital we can do in the home."
Ivan Boyd, business development and strategic marketing specialist for Goldblatt Companies of Windber and Tucson, Arizona, has been working with Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center on the software for its palliative program.
He believes the system would be an effective tool for COVID-19 and similar challenges that might require "new and innovative ways to beat this invisible enemy."
Boyd said a patient would complete a questionnaire and have a physical at the outset, and a nurse practitioner would visit the patient's home to make sure it was an environment that could be functional for remote care.
He said the concept has broader benefits in the area of population health. General data generated through hospital-patient interactions could be shared across community, county, state and federal levels.
The program was developed by researchers with Dr. Sidney A. Goldblatt's company Goldblatt Systems. Goldblatt, a licensed pathologist, is also co-founder of Sunquest Information Systems Inc., which he later sold, and ForensicDx in Windber.
Boyd said although Goldblatt specializes in after-death examinations, the goal is to use the technology to save lives and benefit the medical community.
"He wants to help his community in any way that he can," Boyd said of Goldblatt. "He has penned letters to legislators offering to help with the coronavirus epidemic."
Seeking support
Windber hospital applied to local nonprofits that announced recently they are working together to fund health-related efforts during COVID-19.
The team includes the 1889 Foundation, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Lee Initiatives and United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
The hospital's application letter said it was looking for financial help to purchase and employ 50 iPads or Surface tablets; computer software for linking with the devices; and equipment such as "EKG monitoring devices, pumps, oxygen, nebulizers, point-of-care testing equipment."
Outfitting and setting up 50 in-home stations would cost $250,000, according to the hospital's application.
"We're now reaching out to multiple sources to help support this," Kurtz said. "If the region truly wants to keep a small hospital presence in this community, this is a way to do it.
"We're going to get this off the ground one way or another. It would be easier if we can get an influx of investments."
Kurtz said all hospitals are under financial stress as a result of responding to the coronavirus.
"We're accelerating this at the very time when hospital financials are at their lowest point," he said.
Concerning why Windber hospital didn't ask Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, president of the board locally and a billionaire cancer surgeon, to pay for the telemedicine expansion, Kurtz said: "Patrick has been a great supporter of our facilities and our programs. But we have to show him that this hospital is viably self-sufficient and that the community values this care."
Asked if Windber's proposal might meet guidelines for emergency funding, Karen Struble Myers, president and CEO of United Way of the Laurel Highlands, said in an email: "Funds for essential health and human services are limited. At this time, we cannot invest in capacity building due to the urgent need to support requests for food, emergency housing, and personal protective equipment for our most vulnerable residents, frontline employees, and emergency responders."
Susan Mann, executive director of the 1889 Foundation, said funding requests are reviewed weekly by representatives of the four nonprofits and an advisory committee of people from the affected counties.
Kurtz said Windber's Foundation and Development office – led by administrator Kimberly Oleksa – will reach out to other potential sources of financial backing within the health care industry, as well as foundations and private companies. Organizations interested in partnering on the project or seeking additional information can contact Oleksa at 814- 467-3705, the hospital's application letter says.
"Doubling our capacity, you can see how valuable this could be for the community," Kurtz said. "This is something the industry needs to be looking at, because 80% to 90% of the people we're treating could be treated at home."
