Gov. Tom Wolf’s “Yellow Phase” or partial reopening phase, which he is allowing Cambria and Somerset businesses to enter next Friday, comes with strict guidelines and, employers expect, mixed feelings from their employees.
“It’s been six to 12 weeks since people have been at work,” said Brock Kull of Manpower Inc., a regional staffing solutions company. “As offices, shops, factories reopen, people will get back out there. It may be scary, awkward and jarring. Employers have to be ready to ease the transition.”
The Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce gathered about 40 of its members over a web conference Friday to glean reopening tips from Kull.
In counties that have been designated in the yellow phase, businesses must adhere to the state guidance for operating during the COVID-19 Disaster Emergency.
The state has published a seven-page document on the guidance, which includes requirements for masks, establishing a plan in case the business is exposed to a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19, staggering work shifts to reduce person-to-person contact and – if conducting business with the public by appointment is not possible – limiting the number of people inside the building to no more than 50% of the total maximum occupancy.
Kull said employers should have arrangements made with a personal protective equipment vendor.
He advised employers on the call to prepare for a “new normal,” which may include reduced productivity.
“It could very well be the case that using personal protective equipment reduces productivity of your workers. If wearing gloves slows work down, you will have to consider hiring more people, or adjusting productivity metrics,” Kull said. “Every employer needs to be thinking about safety of employees for legal reasons or humanitarian reasons.”
Kull urged employers to be flexible with employee hours.
“We’ve got to be the ‘new leaders,’ because this is a new time. Be flexible with work hours for the first few weeks. If their job allows it, let employees work remotely for longer.
“Offer to add a few remote workdays each week to an employees contract if possible. Embrace an ‘open door’ policy: provide your employees with a safe place to discuss their concerns.”
All businesses not specifically ordered to remain closed by Wolf’s guidance through the yellow phase, may resume in-person operations.
According to Wolf’s guidance, schools remain closed under the yellow phase, but child care centers can open. In-person retail is allowable, but curbside and delivery is preferable. Telework must continue where feasible.
Indoor malls are not allowed to reopen under the yellow phase – only stores attached to malls with outdoor entrances are allowed to reopen.
Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities and personal care services such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy, and all entertainment such as casinos and theaters remain closed in the yellow phase.
In addition, restaurants and bars continue to be limited to carry-out and delivery only.
Businesses that are reopening should have a disaster plan in place, said Ben Weaver co-owner of ServPro in Ebensburg and Indiana counties.
The disaster mitigation business has been open throughout the pandemic, conducting precautionary cleaning and full scale contamination cleaning at other essential businesses.
But Weaver said to the members of the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce on Friday that as they prepare to reopen, a disaster plan should include precautions for another shutdown.
“If they start shutting things down again, do you have insurance coverage for loss of business, and a way to ensure employees have the ability to work at home?,” he said. “That’s disaster planning.”
