Death investigations are vital in the COVID-19 pandemic response, putting coroners and medical examiners at the forefront.
Anyone who dies after having fever, cough, breathing difficulties or other coronavirus symptoms is being tested, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
“We have been involved in eight tests so far,” Lees said. Tests have been done on those who died in hospitals, nursing homes and private residences.
Seven test results were negative and one test was still pending, Lees said on Friday.
“When the symptoms are present, then we are doing the tests,” he said. “The family needs answers. We need to get answers for the first responders. We need to get answers for the health department.”
Ambulance personnel and paramedics may have been providing CPR or had other close contact with an individual before death, Lees said.
Some of the tests Lees' office ordered were done by hospitals and nursing homes. But his investigators have also tested bodies.
“Test kits have been scarce, but I'm pleased to say that Conemaugh hospital in Johnstown is providing us with test kits as needed,” Lees said. “We are utilizing their lab for rapid turn-around in getting these answers. We can get testing done right here in our backyard. I believe that is very crucial.”
County of residence
Coroners normally issue death certificates after investigations for those who die outside of hospitals and not under direct medical care.
Although many COVID-19 deaths, nationally, have been in hospitals, where physicians can issue death certificates, coroners sometimes become involved.
Blair County Coroner Patricia Ross said she ordered a COVID-19 test for a cardiac patient who died at UPMC Altoona after having some of the symptoms associated with coronavirus. The individual recently had been in a nursing home, she said.
This region's only confirmed coronavirus death illustrated one change the pandemic response has created for coroners. The Cambria County resident was a patient in UPMC Altoona in Blair County when he died on April 5.
Normally, deaths are reported in the county where the individual died, so the hospital contacted Ross. However, the state Department of Health and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are tracking COVID-19 by county of residence. That way investigators can identify potential contacts more easily.
“That caused some confusion,” Lees said of the Cambria County death.
Protocols, strategies
Reporting locations is just one change for coroners, the coronavirus response affects every investigation, Lees said. While coroners and their staff are trained to prepare for major disasters, a pandemic requires a different approach.
“This has been an extremely challenging time for the coroners,” Lees said. “You are not dealing with a disaster in a specific area where you can pool your resources.”
Lees has been coordinating with Art Martynuska, Cambria's emergency management director, and William “B.J.” Smith, county commissioner, to receive supplies and equipment needed.
Although protocol issued to coroners by the health department notes that COVID-19 does not easily transmit after an infected person's death, investigations usually include contact with family members presumed to have the virus.
“It is definitely new territory,” Lees said. “When we're doing an investigation, normally, the first thing you do is shake people's hands and offer condolences. We just can't do that at this point. Sometimes, families will give you hugs and cry on your shoulder.”
'Reduce the spread'
Like many organizations and businesses, coroners and their employees are adapting to the new world created by the pandemic, Lees said.
The work has taken on even more importance.
“We have to speak for the deceased,” he said. “We are trying to reduce the spread of this highly contagious virus.”
Gathering information about possible COVID-19 deaths not only helps identify other individuals who may have infections, it helps researchers learn more about the disease. The health department has asked coroners to include information about the duration of symptoms and other medical conditions to be shared with scientists studying the virus.
Lees said the coroners are prepared for the continuing public health response.
“My office will be as transparent as we normally are with cases we investigate,” he said.
