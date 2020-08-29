As region director of the Early Learning Resource Center at the Center for Community Action in Everett, Amy Streightiff oversees about 300 licensed child-care centers in seven south-central Pennsylvania counties.
Most of the centers were closed in mid-March under the state’s pandemic response.
There are 37 that have not reopened, Streightiff said.
A few have closed permanently, including at least five in Cambria and Somerset counties, she said.
Streightiff’s Region 6 includes Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Fulton, Franklin and Huntingdon counties.
“This is a very challenging environment to operate child-care centers,” The Learning Lamp CEO Leah Spangler said.
Guidelines limit centers to 50% capacity, which not only makes it hard to find openings, it makes it financially difficult to operate centers.
“Almost every child-care center is in the position of losing money,” Spangler said.
Adding to the storm is a growing shortage of workers. Parents with children in hybrid school models have less availability, so they aren’t filling the openings.
Others are passing because of concerns for their own health and safety, Spangler explained.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Friday to distribute
$117 million in stimulus funds to help child-care providers may help some providers bridge the financial gap.
“I do think additional assistance from either the state or federal government would be helpful,” Spangler said.
Child-care services represent investment in the economy, she explained.
“When people don’t have sufficient child-care service, they can’t go to work,” she said, recalling a study that showed lack of affordable child care as one of the main reasons for being unemployed.
Spangler welcomed the state Department of Human Services relaxing of some guidelines to help parents with children attending remote classes.
Options include learning “pods” with several trusted families working together to supervise and help students.
The pods and expanded programs at YMCAs and other facilities require background clearances but do not require child care licensing.
Spangler is not worried about the competition.
“There are more than enough children to go around,” she said.
“I think people who already have a child-care solution will, in most cases, stick with the solution they have.”
