JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Just three of the region’s counties added double-digit COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Centre and Westmoreland counties led the area with 52 and 39 respective cases.
Centre County also added one death to reach 348 since the onset of the pandemic.
Cambria County added just seven cases over the weekend. The county’s death total – 723 – remained unchanged.
Somerset County added eight cases.
Its death total also remained unchanged at 404.
While Blair County added 17 cases, Bedford County added three since Friday.
Indiana County added seven cases, and Clearfield County added six cases.
Indiana County also added one death.
The county now has 354 since March 2020.
Pennsylvania added more than 500 new cases from Sunday,
The state now has a combined 2,789,746 cases and 44,245 deaths.
The death total statewide rose by eight on Monday, state figures show.
While daily caseloads remain low in the area, statewide figures have risen 54% from a low point one week earlier, and hospitalizations are again rising in some areas.
The City of Philadelphia announced plans to begin imposing a community-wide mask mandate on April 18 in response to a jump in daily cases this month.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
