Six Cambria County Prison employees have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the days since a case was reported among staff late last week, Emergency Management Coordinator Art Martynuska said.
County Prison and Emergency Management officials are working to contain the virus, establishing "mass testing" areas for staff and the prison's approximately 400 inmates to determine if the virus has spread among the jail population, he said.
And, following through with the prison's response plan, contingency measures are being solidified now to quickly react if those tests would show a significant spread did occur.
"Right now, everyone is being tested ... and as of my most recent report, no inmates have tested positive," Martynuska said.
Several – as many as four – corrections officers tested positive late last week for the virus, he said a day earlier. He was not sure if the two additional cases involved uniformed officers or other prison staff.
Inmates at risk of exposure who might have come into contact with those staff members are being isolated from other inmates in single-inmate "housing," he said, while the prison is focusing its response on prison areas where COVID-19-infected employees would have spent their time.
He said the county continues working with the Department of Corrections, per protocol, for guidance and support while awaiting more results.
The prison's medical team has been testing employees and staff over the past few days, Martynuska said.
Action plans are in place for all scenarios, Martynuska said, noting that the prison has additional space to isolate prisoners, if needed.
And if there turns out to be a widespread outbreak of positives, the county has a system of mutual aid agreements in place to transfer inmates who test negative to other prisons, he said.
"At this point, that's not something we have to do. But we operate in a world of precaution and we have to be proactive, not reactive," he said, noting that the state Department of Corrections would work with the county to ensure transfers could occur in a safe manner.
"What happens next ... will depend on the results," he said.
COVID-19 numbers
Blair and Indiana counties added 16 and 13 COVID-19 cases, respectively, Tuesday while Centre County added another 116 to its surging count, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria County, which has been working to contain several positive cases involving security officers at its prison over the past week, added six cases countywide Tuesday.
The cases were among 988 reported across the state by the Department of Health.
Among local counties, Cambria now has 585 cases, while Somerset added one case and now stands at 219.
Blair County's 16 additional cases put its total since March past the 700 mark – now at 705, state figures show.
Bedford County added one case and is now at 243 total cases.
Indiana County, which added 13 positives, is at 730 cases, while Westmoreland County added 35 cases after keeping its total flat the day before. Westmoreland County has reported 2,260 cases since March.
Centre County again led the state with its latest one-day total of 116 cases. Data have been driven in recent weeks by high positive results from Penn State students. Centre topped Philadelphia, despite Pennsylvania's largest city recording more than three times as many tests Tuesday, according to the latest daily number of both positive and negative tests reported.
Philadelphia had 98 cases on 3,022 tests. Centre County's 116 positives were based on 964 tests – a 12% positivity rate.
Sixteen more deaths were reported Tuesday to the state. Westmoreland County had one of those deaths and now has 56.
