A Central City area man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Shade Township.
State police in Somerset said Joshua Lynn Smith, 25, was south of Central City traveling on Route 160 when he left the northbound lane and struck a culvert with his Ford F-350 at approximately 4:43 a.m.
The impact with the culvert sent his vehicle airborne before making several "rollover rotations" and coming to a rest near the road, which is called Rock Cut Road within the township.
Smith was ejected from the vehicle, state police wrote in a release to media.
The Somerset County Coroner's Office was sent to the scene. Severe head trauma injuries were ruled as the cause of his death, investigators said.
Central City Fire Department and Somerset Ambulance's Stoystown station assisted state police at the scene.
State police did not list a cause for the accident Sunday.
