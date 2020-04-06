The Center for Fine Arts at St. Francis University will be featuring free, creative events on the center’s Facebook page every Tuesday and Thursday in April.
These events will stream live at 11 a.m. and remain on the page for future use.
Additionally, instrumental master classes will be offered through the music department at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
New events are set to be added in the coming months.
For more information, visit the Center For Fine Arts at St. Francis on Facebook.
