EBENSBURG – Dispatchers at the Cambria County 911 Center in Ebensburg are busy scrubbing keyboards, mice and desktops as COVID-19 spreads across Pennsylvania.
Dispatchers working 12-hour shifts, clean throughout the day.
The dispatch center is striving for a germ-free environment, said Robbin Melnyk, deputy director/ 911 coordinator.
“The biggest concern is what it will do to our staffing if our people start to get sick,” she said. “We have to operate 24 hours a day.”
The doors are locked to outside visitors.
“It’s restricted access to staff only,” Melnyk said. “We need to be a little more careful. We don’t even let the county cleaning staff inside.
“We take the garbage and set it outside the door,” she said.
All but essential businesses are closed in the state and workers told to stay home. Not so for 911 dispatchers, who face obstacles such as finding child care, dealing with children who cannot go to school and helping at-risk families members, she said.
“They know we count on them to be here and to be healthy,” Melnyk said.
At the Somerset County 911 center, workers also are taking precautions and have closed the office.
“The doors are locked,” Commissioner Gerald Walker said. “Our dispatchers and staff are constantly cleaning over there.
“They’re all working together to keep it as sanitary as they can.”
Only essential vendors are allowed inside to keep the 911 system operating, Walker said.
“They’re working diligently to make sure that anyone needing emergency services, that they’re on the way as quickly as possible,” he said.
