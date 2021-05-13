Fully vaccinated people are now exempt from most mandatory masking orders in Pennsylvania, the Department of Health announced Thursday.
The state’s order was automatically modified when the Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on Thursday.
The CDC announced fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically distancing.
“Today’s guidance from the CDC affects only people who are fully vaccinated,” said Alison Beam, acting secretary of health. “This is another incentive to get the vaccine that is now easily and conveniently available. Once 70% of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated, we can completely lift the masking order.”
As of Thursday, 46.7% of adults were fully vaccinated, the health department reported.
Vaccine providers have administered 9,452,364 doses, ranking Pennsylvania fifth in the nation for overall distribution.
Meanwhile, this region’s COVID-19 situation continues to ease, with local county new-case averages all trending lower this week.
Cambria County reported 40 new cases in Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
It puts the rolling, seven-day average at 36 cases a day, down from 41 cases a week ago and from 53 cases a day for the seven days ending four weeks ago on April 23.
The county’s average during the spring surge peaked at 59 cases a day on April 15.
Hospitalizations in Cambria County dropped on Thursday, with 30 inpatients being treated for COVID-19. On Wednesday, there were 38 hospitalizations.
Blair County added 20 cases Thursday, putting its average at 36 cases a day, down from 46 cases last week and 58 cases on April 23 – the peak of Blair’s spring surge.
With fewer cases overall, Somerset and Bedford counties have seen smaller fluctuations.
Somerset added seven cases and Bedford added 20 cases on Thursday, putting Somerset’s average at 14 cases and Bedford’s at 11 cases. On April 23, Somerset’s average was 21 cases and Bedford’s was 18 cases.
Elsewhere across the region on Thursday, Indiana County had 17 new cases, Clearfield County had 16, Centre County had 13 and Westmoreland County had 45 new cases.
The statewide report showed 2,028 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,181,279 cases.
Cambria, Blair and Centre counties each recorded one additional death and Westmoreland County recorded two deaths among 38 new deaths statewide. It brings Pennsylvania’s total to 26,697 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.