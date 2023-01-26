JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that bivalent COVID-19 vaccines continue to offer protection against the virus’ latest dominant strain.
Released last fall, the updated boosters included protection against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 and the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants.
The BA strains are no longer prevalent in the U.S., but the study showed that the bivalent boosters are still effective against the now-dominant XBB-related omicron subvariants, the CDC reported on Wednesday.
Lab studies suggesting that vaccine protection was lower against the XBB variants raised questions about how well the vaccines worked against these rising strains of the virus, Dr. Brendan Jackson, head of the CDC’s COVID-19 response, told reporters Wednesday during a press briefing.
Announcing what the CDC called the first study of the bivalent boosters’ efficacy against the XBB variants, Jackson said: “Today we have additional evidence to show that these updated vaccines are protecting people against the latest COVID-19 variants.”
Based on data collected between Dec. 1 and Jan. 13, the researchers found that the bivalent boosters cut the risk of symptomatic COVID-19 by about half for adults age 49 and younger, and by more than a third for those 65 and older.
“As new SARS-CoV-2 variants emerge, continued vaccine effectiveness monitoring is important,” the study’s authors wrote. “All persons should stay up to date with the recommend COVID-19 vaccines, including receiving a bivalent booster dose when eligible.”
The CDC study was part of the picture on Thursday as independent experts advising the federal Food and Drug Administration held a day-long conference to consider the FDA’s proposal to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot.
The idea is to make it easier for people to stay up-to-date with their shots and not have to follow the latest subvariants.
Like the flu vaccine program, scientists would gather once a year to review studies of the latest subvariants and select likely candidates to include in the vaccine.
Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly update showed that new COVID-19 case counts are holding steady in the state, but there was an uptick in deaths statewide and locally this week.
A total of 10,940 Pennsylvanians tested positive from Jan. 18 through Tuesday. That’s down from 11,050 new cases over the previous seven days.
The report showed 236 COVID-19 deaths statewide, up from 134 deaths over the previous seven days.
Deaths in the local eight-county region jumped to 28 for the week, up from nine in the previous seven days.
Cambria County recorded 134 new cases and four deaths, Somerset County had 46 new cases and four deaths, Bedford County had 34 new cases and one death, Blair County had 34 new cases and one death, Indiana County had 37 new cases and one death, Clearfield County had 84 new cases and two deaths, Centre County had 126 new cases and four deaths and Westmoreland County had 185 new cases and 11 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.