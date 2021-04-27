Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.
And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some cases, too, the Associated Press reported.
The new guidance represents another carefully calibrated step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 570,000 people in U.S.
For most of the past year, the CDC had been advising Americans to wear masks outdoors if they are within 6 feet of each other.
The Pennsylvania Health Department updated its orders to match the CDC guidance.
“Today’s CDC announcement allows those who are fully vaccinated the opportunity to spend time outdoors, in some situations, without wearing a mask,” Alison Beam, acting health secretary, said in a press release.
“This is both welcomed and exciting news for individuals who are fully vaccinated and are at a significantly lower risk to serious illness from COVID-19."
Dr. Denise Johnson, acting state physician general, said the new guidelines underscore the importance of vaccination.
The CDC’s change comes as more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.
“It’s the return of freedom,” Dr. Mike Saag, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told the Associated Press. “It’s the return of us being able to do normal activities again. We’re not there yet, but we’re on the exit ramp. And that’s a beautiful thing.”
The CDC says that fully vaccinated or not, people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household. They can also go maskless in small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated people.
But from there, the CDC has differing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.
Unvaccinated people — defined by the CDC as those who have yet to receive both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson formula — should wear masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people. They also should keep using masks at outdoor restaurants.
Fully vaccinated people do not need to cover up in those situations, the CDC says.
U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, joined a group of Republican physicians and other health care professionals in Congress to launch a public service campaign encouraging voluntary participation in the COVID-19 vaccine.
Although he strongly opposes federal vaccine mandates and vaccine passports, Joyce chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it was available to him, his office said in a press release.
“The beauty of living in this great nation is that we have the option to choose whether or not we get vaccinated,” the GOP Doctors Caucus statement said.”When the time comes for you to make that decision, talk it over with your doctor or your pharmacist and consider their recommendation.”
Joyce credited former President Donald Trump and his administration’s Operation Warp Speed with developing multiple safe vaccines in record time.”
In Pennsylvania, providers have administered 8,130,899 total vaccine doses and 3,239,152 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,925,582 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
Meanwhile, new COVID-19 cases continue to decrease across Pennsylvania, with 3,333 additional positives in Tuesday’s update by the Department of Health.
It’s the ninth consecutive day with fewer cases than the same day from the previous week.
It brings the state’s rolling, seven-day average to 3,646 cases a day, down from 4,544 average daily cases one week ago. One month ago, the average was 3,577 cases a day.
After only five total deaths reported on Sunday and Monday, the state’s COVID-19 deaths jumped by 84 fatalities in Tuesday’s update. It brings the state’s totals to 1,139,390 cases and 26,072 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Somerset and Westmoreland counties each added two COVID-19 deaths and Blair and Indiana counties each tallied a single new death.
Cambria County added 58 cases, Somerset County added 25 cases, Bedford County added 19 cases, Blair County added 63 cases, Indiana County added 26 cases, Clearfield County added 40 cases, Centre County added 43 cases and Westmoreland County added 116 cases.
