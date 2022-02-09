Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday that they are reviewing their recommended guidance on COVID-19 prevention measures, including whether to adjust masking guidelines, as much of the nation is beginning to see steady declines in virus cases and hospitalization rates.
For now, people in areas with high and substantial transmission rates, including Pennsylvania, are still advised to continue masking in indoor settings, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told media during a virtual White House briefing.
“Cases and hospitalizations are falling. This is, of course, encouraging, and that leads us, of course, to look at all of our guidance,” Walensky said. “At this time, we continue to recommend masking in areas of high and substantial transmission. That’s much of the public right now.”
The CDC is tracking real-time data and trends nationwide as it considers adjusting its recommendations, which are up to states to adopt.
Hospitalization rates are still high in many areas of the nation, even though they have leveled off or are falling in much of the country.
Pennsylvania has seen the same trend. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 hit an all-time high in late January and have dropped off by more than 30% since. The current 14-day average, however, is still a higher mark than the state saw from February through mid-December in 2021.
Still, the fact that serious cases are continuing to decline across the country is “encouraging,” Walensky said.
The CDC, she added, is “looking at the hospitals as a barometer of how they’re doing locally, so those decisions can be made on a local level.”
Local update
In this region, just one county had a triple-digit case increase on Wednesday – Westmoreland County, with 137.
Cambria County added 68 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths.
Somerset County added 39 cases and Bedford County added 23 cases. Both counties’ death totals remained unchanged.
Blair County added 75 cases and one death. Centre County added 77 cases and one death, while Clearfield County recorded 68 additional cases and one death.
Pennsylvania now has 2,708,830 cases since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and 41,897 deaths attributed to the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.