JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A fast-spreading "BA.5" omicron subvariant has become the nation's top COVID-19 spreader, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
And that's the case in the mid-Atlantic, too, with BA.5 accounting for more than 41% of the eastern states' total cases in late June, data show.
Health officials have said the BA.5 subvariant is more contagious than the original omicron variant and is evading protection – both by vaccinations and prior infection.
But indications have shown that while vaccinations developed for earlier virus strains aren't stopping people from catching the virus, they are protecting people from developing the most serious COVID-19 health complications.
At this early stage studying the BA.5, researchers have not seen indications that it is causing an increase in severe illnesses compared to previous subvariants, the CDC reported.
Cases down locally
Most area counties saw a drop in cases over the past seven days – compared to the week prior, state Department of Health figures showed.
Cambria County added 136 cases as of Wednesday, down from 217 on the seven-day period ending June 29.
Cambria now has totaled 36,356 cases and 743 deaths since the onset the of the pandemic in March 2020.
Somerset County added 65 cases over the past week, down from 116 the week prior.
Among other counties, Bedford added 28, Indiana added 65 and Blair County added 74 new cases.
Centre added 153 cases, Clearfield added 90 and Westmoreland added 214.
Clearfield added three deaths to reach 355. Westmoreland added two deaths, while Blair and Cambria both added one.
All other counties saw their fatality totals remain unchanged.
Locally, 25 people were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 related issues on Wednesday.
That included 11 people in Cambria County hospitals, 13 people hospitalized in Blair County and one in Somerset County.
The combined total is down from 35 a month earlier.
Statewide, there were 1,054 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
