The fast-spreading “BA.5” omicron subvariant has become the nation’s top COVID-19 spreader, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
That’s the case in the mid-Atlantic, too, with BA.5 accounting for more than 41% of the eastern states’ total cases in late June, data show.
Health officials have said the BA.5 subvariant is more contagious than the original omicron variant and is evading protection – both from vaccinations and from prior infection.
But indications have shown that while vaccinations developed for earlier virus strains aren’t stopping people from catching the virus, they are protecting people from developing the most serious COVID-19 health complications.
At this early stage of studying BA.5, researchers have not seen indications that it is causing an increase in severe illnesses compared to previous subvariants, the CDC reported.
Cases down locally
Most area counties saw a drop in cases over the past seven days compared to the week prior, state Department of Health figures showed.
Cambria County added 136 cases as of Wednesday, down from 217 on the seven-day period ending June 29.
Cambria County now has totaled 36,356 cases and 743 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
Somerset County added 65 cases over the past week, down from 116 the week prior.
Bedford County added 28 new cases, Indiana County added 65 and Blair County added 74.
Centre County added 153 cases, Clearfield County added 90 and Westmoreland County added 214.
Clearfield County added three deaths to reach 355. Westmoreland County added two deaths, while Blair and Cambria counties each added one.
All other regional counties saw their fatality totals remain unchanged.
Locally, 25 people were hospitalized with COVID-19-related issues on Wednesday.
That included 11 people in Cambria County hospitals, 13 people hospitalized in Blair County and one in Somerset County.
The combined total is down from 35 a month earlier.
Statewide, there were 1,054 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
