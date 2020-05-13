A former campaign manager for President Donald Trump has been released from FCI-Loretto to home confinement because COVID-19 caused health concerns, his lawyer told CBS News on Wednesday.
Paul Manafort, a well-known lobbyist who served as Trump’s campaign manager four years ago before being convicted on tax evasion and unlawfully lobbying foreign interests, originally petitioned for his release last month.
Online prison records still listed Manafort as an inmate at the prison – with a scheduled release date of November 2024. But CBS News confirmed through Manafort’s attorney that the New York man was picked up Wednesday morning by two family members, including his wife.
His legal team has been seeking the move since mid-April.
“Mr. Manafort is at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 at FCI Loretto due to his age and pre-existing health conditions, and it is imperative that Mr. Manafort be transferred to home confinement immediately in order to minimize the likelihood of Mr. Manafort contracting or spreading the potentially fatal disease,” his attorney, Kevin Downing, wrote at the time of the request.
Manafort made headlines for his activity during the early stages of Robert Mueller’s investigation.
Manafort briefly spent time at Riker’s Island but has spent much of his sentence at FCI-Loretto, a 1,300-inmate, all-male facility in central Cambria County.
His attorneys have said Manafort suffers from a number of health issues, including liver disease and high blood pressure. In February, he was hospitalized for bronchitis and influenza, his legal team said at the time.
Attempts to reach Bureau of Prisons officials for comment were unsuccessful as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.