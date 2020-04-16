A little more than 1% of the United States’ approximately 330 million citizens have been tested for coronavirus.
In Pennsylvania, the total is about 140,000 out of nearly 13 million residents.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, does not think that is enough for the nation or commonwealth to have a full understanding about how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need probably half-a-million tests each and every day for many, many weeks, even months,” Casey said during a tele-town hall for residents of central Pennsylvania, including Johnstown, on Thursday night. “We need tens of millions of Americans tested, not 3 million, probably not even 30 million. We probably need more than that.”
He added: “That’s the only way we’re going to be able to open up businesses and get a real sense of how many Americans have the virus. Other testing will allow us to determine who did have the virus before and have they built up the antibodies or the immunity.”
During the tele-town hall, a caller from Elk County asked about what she perceived to be a lack of testing in that rural community.
“The testing has been a problem in so many parts of our country, and it has been a problem in parts of our state as well,” Casey said. “I could spend a lot of time talking about how maddening that is, how frustrating that is,” the senator added. “But the main thing right now is we have to get the (Trump) Administration to commit, which I don’t think they have committed yet, to a lot more testing. We are not going to be able to move forward, as a country, unless we have a lot more testing.”
Dr. Mark Goedecker, a practicing family practitioner in York and regional medical director for WellSpan Medical Group, joined Casey on the call and also emphasized the need for more testing.
“I think, as we go forward and, as the number of cases drop, it’s going to be really important to be able to track – when we do have a positive case – when we do something that’s called ‘contact tracing’ where we try to find everyone around that person that’s positive that might also be positive and try to then say, ‘You know what, let’s isolate this group of people so they don’t go out and spread it to another 10 or 15 people.’ Testing is such an important part of that going forward,” Goedecker said.
Goedecker pointed out the importance of the basics – hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks in public – in order to help slow the virus’ speared during a process he said will be “a marathon and not a sprint.”
With the curve of new cases and deaths beginning to apparently flatten, the subject of how to possibly do away with some of the business closings and social isolation that have resulted from the pandemic are being discussed by local, state and federal governments.
Casey said correct decisions need to be made in order to prevent the virus from becoming a “wild animal in our communities that no one can stop.”
He emphasized following the advice of scientific experts, more so than elected officials, when planning the re-opening of society.
“We have to listen to the public health professionals because, if we lift constraints too early, this virus will be back with a vengeance,” Casey said. “Deaths will skyrocket, The number of cases will skyrocket. We’ve got to get this right. The best way to open up our economy is to stop the spread of the virus. And that’s why we have to be guided by science, not by the whims or gut instinct of a politician, no matter who they are, no matter how well-meaning they are. I’m not going to listen to those folks. I’m going to be listening to the public health professionals, the experts in infectious disease we have in the country.”
