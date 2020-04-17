Residents of rural communities and small towns, such as Johnstown, might not be getting hit hard right now by the coronavirus pandemic, but they are seeing frequent reports about how the outbreak is impacting some major metropolitan areas, including New York City, New Orleans and Detroit.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. thinks it is important for people in lower population areas to heed the signs from those cities.
“I think by paying attention, as I know a lot of people in small towns and rural areas are doing right now, paying attention to what we’re seeing in the higher population areas is helpful because it gives you, I think, some insight to what some communities will be struggling with, maybe not the numbers as high,” Casey said during a telephone interview with The Tribune-Democrat on Friday morning.
There were 29,441 cases in Pennsylvania, with 756 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update on Friday.
Locally, there were 14 cases (1 death) in Cambria County, 13 cases (1 death) in Bedford County and 15 cases (0 deaths) in Somerset County.
In comparison, there have been 136 deaths in Philadelphia County.
Pennsylvania’s peak day for deaths is projected to be on Saturday, according to information at covid19.healthdata.org.
Even with the commonwealth apparently headed toward a downslope in cases and deaths, Casey emphasized the need for small towns and rural communities to still remain vigilant against the spread.
“I know there are some who are saying, ‘Well, it’s not going to be as bad here. And why don’t we open up the whole economy, the whole society?’ But I think most are listening to the experts, listening to the guidance about washing, and social distancing, and staying home, and wearing a mask and those kinds of things,” Casey said.
“We just have to keep it up because, if a county a couple months from now, did all the right things and kept their cases to a minimal and maybe got through a couple months without a death, that is wonderful. We hope that happens in a lot of counties. But the opposite could also happen. I’d rather say we were overly cautious than to say we caused a spike in cases or a renewed outbreak.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.