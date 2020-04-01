Johnstown is in line to receive nearly $760,000 in COVID-19 recovery funding, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. said Wednesday.
The city's funds will be dispersed through the Community Development Block Grant program, Natalie Adams, Casey's Pennsylvania press secretary, said in a news release.
Johnstown, at $759,641, is the lone recipient in the Cambria-Somerset region in this first list.
Altoona is set to receive nearly $967,000, according to the figures provided.
Casey said a total of $170.65 million in new funding from CDBG and other U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development programs are the result of the latest coronavirus relief legislation passed by Congress and signed by President Trump.
Some of the areas of the state hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic are in line for the largest amounts: Philadelphia ($40 million), Allegheny County ($12 million), Pittsburgh ($12 million).
“I was proud to advocate for Pennsylvania to receive necessary funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it poses for our families and communities," Casey said in the release. "(The funds will) help provide shelter to homeless individuals, increase affordable housing options, develop infrastructure and maintain crucial public services, among other uses. CDBG plays an instrumental role in advancing locally driven projects that create jobs and contribute to economic growth, and the funding is as important as ever as our nation battles this pandemic.”
