For those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic – doctors, care givers and first responders included – the realities of the virus can be stressful, isolating and traumatic.
But they don’t have to bear it alone, leaders behind three local nonprofits said Wednesday.
Through a combined partnership, Victim Services Inc., the 1889 Foundation and the United Way of the Laurel Highlands are offering free, confidential trauma therapy sessions through one-on-one web meetings to educators, emergency responders and fellow healthcare “heroes.”
It’ll allow workers in those fields the opportunity to speak with certified Victim Services therapists who are trained to help people treat the anxiety and traumatic stress they may be facing, program planners said.
“While many people in our communities have the option to work from home and keep themselves and their families safe, these are the people fighting this pandemic on the front lines and they don’t have that option,” said Erika Brosig, clinical director at Victim Services Inc.
“We recognize the strain put onto our healthcare workers and first responders right now.”
Up to five therapy sessions are available per person at no cost.
Victim Services Inc. has been serving the communities of Cambria and Somerset counties for more than 35 years and specializes in helping people who are in the midst of trauma.
Victim Services Executive Director Mike Oliver said the agency has continued providing its services in a virtual format throughout the pandemic – and they saw a need to reach out to frontline workers.
“Thanks to this collaboration with the 1889 Foundation and the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, we are able to offer a helping hand of emotional support to these tireless workers and let them know that we are here for them and we appreciate everything that they do on a daily basis to protect us all,” Oliver said.
Frontline workers – nurses, EMTs and paramedics, among others – must balance the duty of caring for patients or students while on the job and their own well-being for the sake of family or friends around them. It’s only natural that that continuous struggle can be overwhelming, the group said.
During a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, it is common for everyone to experience increased levels of distress and anxiety, particularly as a result of social isolation,” they wrote in a release to media.
That’s why it’s so important to let them know there’s help, United Way of the Laurel Highlands President Karen Struble Myers said.
“It’s about caring for those who care for us,” Myers said.
That includes teachers and fellow educators, too, Brosig said.
“Educators are being tasked with playing so many roles during this time. We’re not only asking them to come into school and teach their students while we navigate a pandemic, but we’re also asking them to manage virtual education for some children and plan for the possibility of hybrid models or going completely remote at any point,” Brosig said, noting that school administrators are making difficult decisions, too, and being scrutinized daily for them.
These are challenging times for educators and “despite these challenges, their main focus is always our children,” Brosig added. “We want to offer some support to them as well.”
Those experiencing stress due to the pandemic can schedule trauma therapy by visiting the following link to schedule an appointment: https://tinyurl.com/VSReferral
Healthcare workers, educators and first responders may also call Victim Services at 814-288-4961 and mention COVID support.
