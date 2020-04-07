The celebration of Easter traditionally means candy and flowers, and this year with coronavirus concerns, businesses are using alternative ways to get those chocolate bunnies and lilies to customers.
Matt Brubaker, owner of O'Shea's Candies, said people have been asking how they can get their Easter candy.
"We implemented a number of things," he said. "We still do local delivery and we offer our new website and can deliver to anywhere in the U.S."
Brubaker said O'Shea's started a takeout at the door at each location – 2451 Bedford St. and 1910 Minno Drive, Johnstown, and 119 W. Main St., Ligonier – where store employees serve as personal shoppers.
"We also do a curbside pick-up, and that's working well," he said. "It's not what it was last year in terms of individuals coming in, but it does give us an outlet for consumers to purchase candy."
Brubaker said the best option to order candy is to call the locations or go online.
"We can have it ready for them at the store under their last name," he said. "They come right to the door and everything is paid for already."
'Still supporting us'
Brubaker said even without the foot traffic in stores business has been consistent.
"We're seeing it online and through phone calls, so people are still supporting us. It's just in a different format," he said.
Stores hours for pick-up are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Geistown location; noon to 6 p.m. at the Lower Yoder location; and noon to 5 p.m. at the Ligonier location.
Orders can be placed by calling 814-266-7041, 814-255-1816 or 724-238-6060, or online at www.osheascandies.com.
Beth Pruchnic, manager of Gardners Candies, 109 College Park Plaza, Johnstown, said with the store closed the shop is offering curbside pickup.
"People call and give us their order," she said. "They have to play by debit or credit card, because we're not accepting cash or checks, and we then bring it out to their car.
"They give us the time they'll be here and what they are driving."
Pruchnic said orders can typically be put together within 10 to 15 minutes, and employees do the shopping while the customer is on the phone.
"We've had people stand outside the store and talk to us while we get the order ready," she said. "People are just appreciative that they can get what they need."
Online ordering can be done for delivery but it will arrive after Easter.
Pruchnic said business is steady and has picked up as Easter approaches.
"We've seen our orders increase," she said. "People are going to website to see what we have and a lot are regular customers so they pretty much know what we offer."
Store hours for pick up are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.
To place an order call 814-262-0435 or visit www.gardnerscandies.com.
'Brightens their day'
Raymond Walylko, owner of Ray's Nursery, 400 Eisenhower Blvd., Johnstown, said those coming into the business looking for Easter flowers are keeping a safe distance from one another.
"The good news here is we're in the open air, the greenhouse is in a building but the vents are all open and there's air flow, so it's like being outside," he said. "We have over an acre and a half of selling area, so people are not next to each other, plus a lot of our Easter plants are outside."
Walylko said people are coming in looking at Easter flowers – tulips, hyacinths, lilies, azaleas and daffodils.
"There was a gentleman who came in Monday and spent $300 on Easter flowers and that's nice to see," he said. "We have some spring flowers that are moving well for as early as it is. I think people want to see something that brightens their day."
Normally, the nursery delivers flowers to 160 churches for Easter. But this year it'll be only be eight or 10.
"That's where it's going to hurt and the devastating part of this because all these flowers were done in October and November when we start raising them," Walylko said. "We're going to have a loss this year. If Easter was like Christmas and people start buying a month early, it would be different, but Easter is a seven-day window from Palm Sunday to Easter."
Cautious customers
He said Ray's Nursery started out with 2,500 Easter lilies and coolers are full of tulips and hyacinths.
"If we have extra stuff we would take it to nursing homes and hand it out, but it's impossible to do that now," Walylko said. "Normally, this is the start to our spring and gives us the income to get rolling because we went three or four months with no income. Easter is usually a good shot in the arm."
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. this week through Saturday.
"People have taken heed to what's going on and are cautious when they come," Walylko said.
In addition, the Scalp Avenue location is open and stocked with Easter flowers.
"You can drive in and tell them what you want and they'll put it in your trunk so you don't have to get out of the car," Walylko said. "It's whatever makes you most comfortable."
For more information, call 814-288-2625 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/raysnurseries.
