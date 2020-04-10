Have a question about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19?
We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
"With summer and warmer weather coming soon, can the coronavirus be spread by mosquitos?"
The answer:
I can understand your concern – my goodness, what would we do it this were true!
Infectious disease transmission types are two basic categories: Direct (person to person) and indirect (which involves an intermediate carrier). Indirect transmission can come from fomites (inanimate objects that transmit disease), vehicles (food and water) or vectors (living things that transmit disease).
COVID-19 (SARS-CoV 2) is spread by airborne droplets, a form of direct transmission. That means it is spread by coughing, sneezing and talking. There are all kinds of modes of transmission – ways that infectious diseases spread – but this one is only airborne droplets.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
"We have scheduled a Bahamas trip in September with Carnival Cruise Lines. They have not canceled yet. Is it OK to keep this vacation or should we cancel?"
The answer:
"Cruise lines all have different policies. Generally, people are waiting (to cancel)."
– Epic Journeys
For more information, contact your travel agent. For information specific to Carnival Cruise Lines, visit: www.carnival.com
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“If someone is asymptomatic yet positive for COVID-19, how long would they be considered contagious?”
The answer:
Great question.
If you test positive:
• Notify your close contacts and let them know they should quarantine at home for 14 days. This includes your family members.
• Self-isolate in your home until each of the following conditions are met:
1. It has been at least 7 days since your symptoms first appeared, AND
2. It has been at least 3 days since you have not had a fever (without using fever-reducing medications) and your respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) are improving.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“I work in a nursing home as a certified nursing assistant. If one of the residents goes to the hospital and tests positive, does our upper management have the right to not disclose this information to employees.”
The answer:
There is no requirement from either CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) or the Pennsylvania Department of Health that nursing homes or hospitals are required to inform employees of confirmed cases. But we do expect facilities to take steps to protect the health and safety of residents and share information with those who may be affected.
– Pennsylvania Department of Health
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked these connected questions:
“I am a registered nurse and I want to know how long is a surgical mask, fabric mask or N95 mask effective?
“I do home care and can work one-on-one with one patient for up to eight hours a day in their home, or visit up to four patients in one day and am provided with surgical masks.
“In searching for an answer, I came across an article in the International Journal of Infection Control, 2013, that suggested that face masks are no longer effective beyond two hours of use!
“What renders them ineffective? Is it the moisture that accumulates? If so, could I recycle the surgical mask I wear with the same patient after it dries? My employer is unable to provide enough masks for me to change the mask every hour (changing every two hours doesn’t make sense if it’s rendered ineffective by two hours!).
“I share custody of my children (ages 11 and 14) with my ex, and my husband shares custody of his children (ages 13, 16 and 18) with his ex, so we have five children coming and going between homes and being exposed to their other parents and step-parents (but no other children) in their other homes. My step-kids’ mom is a social worker and continues to work in-person with people in the public.
“As an RN doing in-home visits and infusion therapy for medically-vulnerable patients, I fear that I have too much external exposure outside of my control to maintain a low-risk of being exposed, becoming a carrier, and therefore infecting the vulnerable population I care for.
“My fear is that I will need to choose between my husband and me being able to see our children and my continued work as a nurse in the community. What advice can you offer?”
The answers:
Excellent and interesting questions.
I’m not aware of any evidence-based data that states face masks are ineffective after two hours. In my opinion, if the patient contacts are not high risk for COVID-19, and/or not confirmed COVID-19 positive, a surgical face mask may be used the entire day, unless the mask becomes soiled. If the face mask becomes soiled, then it should be changed immediately.
A healthcare worker administering an aerosol treatment must wear a N95 mask – and a surgical mask on top of the N95. The surgical mask must be properly disposed of after the treatment. The N95 mask may be reused by the same healthcare worker that day if not soiled.
Regarding your living and working situation, your concerns are understandable. You can mitigate risks by limiting in-home visits to only those patients that are absolutely necessary, and not routine visits. You also need to follow strict Pa. Department of Health and CDC guidelines by frequent hand washing before and after each patient encounter, wearing gloves and a face mask as described above, and washing your hands when you return home.
Social distancing is very difficult with children; however, you can limit other outside family contact exposures. It’s impossible for healthcare workers (myself included) who are treating patients in the home, in doctors’ offices or at the hospital to eliminate all patient contact or exposure. This is the profession we chose.
– David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
“Why do the experts say that this week and next week will be the worst for COVID-19? I understand the virus is out of control, but how do they know what is to come in the next two weeks? What makes these weeks different?”
The answer:
The next two weeks are going to see more cases of SARS CoV2, COVID-19. This is because more testing is being done nationally.
Another thing to consider is the disease course. The incubation period, where an infected individual is asymptomatic, can be up to 14 days with an average time of 4.5 days. The symptomatic phase is about 14 days.
Mild symptoms last for about five days with severe disease to follow on days 5 through 8.
Some patients, about 20%, have some type of respiratory distress that may require hospitalization and this can last from days 8 to 12.
If we take all of these things together (more testing and the number of sick people from two weeks ago), it is quite possible that we will see a great number of new cases and a higher death toll in the coming weeks.
It is so very important to keep social distancing in place; it is our best defense at flattening this curve of new infections and slowing the spread of SARS-CoV2.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
“A vaccine for COVID-19 might be available in 12 months. How helpful will it be if this coronavirus mutates by then, as the flu does yearly?”
The answer:
This is a great question. SARS-CoV2 or COVID-19 is definitely mutating. The question is whether that mutation will happen in a part of the virus that effects transmissibility or disease course (symptom severity).
Coronaviruses have an ability that Influenza doesn’t, they proofread their genomes before they package it into a new virus. This means that SARS-CoV2 mutates at 1/3 to 1/2 the rate of Influenza.
Variants may happen with this virus, but with the slow rate of change individuals will be protected for years after acquiring the infection or getting vaccinated. This is different from the months of protection seen with influenza.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
A New Jersey-based reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“My daughter and her entire family of five have been extremely ill with all of the symptoms of this virus including temperatures as high as 104. My daughter, an X-ray tech, and her husband, a first responder, were tested at separate times and separate sites and to our surprise, the results were negative. My daughter was also tested for influenza which was negative. Is there another virus going around that mimics COVID? Should their results be trusted? Have there been false negative results?”
The answer:
All excellent questions.
With rapid influenza tests, there can be 20-30% “false negative” results. Therefore, if you believe an individual has acute influenza, and a negative rapid flu test, you should still treat for flu.
There are other viruses going around including adenovirus, parainfluenza, and RSV (respiratory Syncytial virus). There is a viral panel test that a physician may order which tests for these other viruses.
Regarding COVID-19 testing, the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) which detects RNA from the COVID-19 virus is very accurate, but a negative result does not rule out the possibility of COVID-19 based on the timing of the exposure and the incubation period of the virus.
So a negative result should not be used as the solo basis for patient management decisions.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
"My family (husband, myself, 3-year-old and 18-month-old) has quarantined for the past week and a half. We have a livestock feed business at our house that we continue to operate, but we have one or two customers at any given time and have been following the 6-foot rule, along with disinfecting twice a day. We have only done grocery pick up and drive-thru for a couple lunches just to get out of the house. My mom and sister have been quarantining at a different location for the same amount of time, following basically the same guidelines. If all of us quarantine for two weeks with absolutely no symptoms, would we be safe to then only have contact with my mom and sister? I realize you can’t predict with 100% certainty, but your thoughts would be greatly appreciated."
The answer:
Although risk may be minimal if the relatives are local, there’s still risk and kids are not good at understanding social distancing. Children especially don’t practice good hygiene, and exposing them to older adults could be risky for both.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
"When you report about the cases of the coronavirus, why don't you name the town or city for the confirmed cases?"
The answer:
At Conemaugh Health System we understand how concerned the community is about the spread of COVID-19. And, as healthcare providers, we are obligated by law to protect the privacy of all of our patients. We will not, and cannot, share identifying information about our patients without consent.
We do share our patient data in real time with the Pennsylvania Department of Health (and in turn, the CDC). This includes test results, symptoms, diagnosis, and demographic information related to COVID19 or any other infectious disease. These public health experts are responsible for mapping the spread of disease and interpreting the data, and they do a great job of it.
It may seem important in today's environment to know details about those infected in the community – their age, where they work, their address – so you can determine your risk of exposure. However, this can have the unintended consequences of causing panic and singling people out as targets for unwelcome attention.
The public health message will be the same whether someone lives in your neighborhood or not – stay physically distant, wash your hands, don't touch your face, disinfect surfaces and watch for symptoms. The best advice right now might be to behave as if everyone has COVID-19, rather than trying to determine who does or doesn't.
– Emily Korns, director of marketing and communications, Conemaugh Health System
Health institutions must adhere to federal privacy guidelines as stipulated in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA):
"The HIPAA Privacy Rule establishes national standards to protect individuals’ medical records and other personal health information and applies to health plans, health care clearinghouses, and those health care providers that conduct certain health care transactions electronically. The rule requires appropriate safeguards to protect the privacy of personal health information, and sets limits and conditions on the uses and disclosures that may be made of such information without patient authorization. The rule also gives patients rights over their health information, including rights to examine and obtain a copy of their health records, and to request corrections."
– U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS.gov)
• • • • •
"I have rheumatoid arthritis. Am I considered high risk for contracting COVID-19?"
The answer:
The short answer is yes. Autoimmune disorders that are a result of inflammatory conditions put the individual at a greater risk for all types of infectious diseases.
With RA specifically, individuals can be on immunosuppressive drugs. This can subdue the non-specific immune response to viruses. Science doesn’t know if you are at a greater risk of contracting the virus, but you are at a greater risk of severe symptoms if you do.
For more information on inflammatory autoimmune disorders and COVID-19, I suggest you check out this website: www.creakyjoints.org.
– Jill D. Henning, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
"Can you contract the influenza virus unknowingly, and then contract COVID-19 virus with diagnosed known symptoms detection at or around the same time? And if so, would your risk of life be greater having both and to what extent? Also, would the flu show up when tested for COVID virus, or would it go undetected?"
The answer:
Influenza symptoms are fever, chills, muscle aches, cough and tiredness. These symptoms come on quickly; you can wake up feeling fine and six hours later be sick.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, which is consistent with the viral pneumonia it causes. COVID-19 is a slower onset, the illness ramps up over a period of days. In fact, you can divide the slow onset into three stages: 1. asymptotic incubation period, where the virus may or may not be detectable; 2. non-severe symptomatic period, where you can detect the virus and; 3. severe respiratory symptomatic stage, with high virus levels in the body.
It would be unlikely that you would unknowingly have influenza. It is possible to have both infections, it is just unlikely.
Since both viruses infect the lungs, in different cell types, that presents a greater risk to your health and life.
Some tests for COVID-19 use a nasal swab or oral swab and compare the genetic material captured on the swab with the genetic code of COVID-19.
There is a new test that was just approved by the FDA that will be using a clumping reaction, like what is done for strep throat. This test is quicker and produces results in 15 minutes or less. Since these test are specific for COVID-19, they would not be able to show infection with influenza. A test specific for influenza would be needed to determine infection.
– Jill D. Henning, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
"For other, and possibly this, coronavirus, does the route of transmission affect symptoms? Is it possible that the lungs could be spared if a person contracted the virus via the eye or digestive tract instead of through the air?"
The answer:
Viruses are specific to a certain cell type. Think of it like the key for your front door only one key will open that door, that key is specific to your door. Viruses are like the key. If the right lock isn’t present on the cell, the virus can’t get in.
So when we think about route of transmission, the virus is transmitted in the way that will best get it to the cell that it wishes to infect. For COVID-19, its specific cells are found in the part of the lungs called the alveoli; these cells help with gas exchange. So if you come in contact with the virus, it will seek out the specific lung cells to infect. If it gets in your eye, the ears, nose and throat are connected and the virus could get to the lungs. If it comes in via the digestive tract, it is harder for the virus to get to your lungs.
– Jill D. Henning, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
"Is anyone identifying persons who had contact with the COVID-19 infected? These contacts should be self-quarantined."
The answer:
"We identify those who were exposed, use the Pa. Department of Health Risk Assessment, and follow Pa Department of Health guidelines and recommendations.
"Regarding self quarantine: Yes, and again based upon the Pa. Department of Health risk assessment and following Pa. Department of Health guidelines and recommendations."
– Dr. David Csikos, Chief Medical Officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health website can be found at health.pa.gov.
On this topic, the DOH says:
• Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick. Isolation is usually voluntary, but in an emergency, officials have the authority to isolate people who are sick.
• Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. Quarantined people may or may not become sick; but separating them from those who were never exposed helps prevent the spread of the disease. Quarantine can be voluntary, but in an emergency, officials have the authority to quarantine people who have been exposed to an infectious disease.
• • • • •
"If someone gets the virus and recovers, is that person immune from the virus and probably won't get it again?"
The answer:
The Los Angeles Times reports that China has seen more than 100 cases of individuals being released from hospitals and later testing positive for the coronavirus a second time. A man, 36, died five days after being declared virus-free and discharged.
Keiji Fukuda, director of Hong Kong University’s School of Public Health, said the likely reasons are testing errors and patients leaving hospitals too soon.
“If you get an infection, your immune system is revved up against that virus,” Fukuda said. “To get reinfected again when you’re in that situation would be quite unusual unless your immune system was not functioning right.”
– Los Angeles Times reports
• • • • •
"If someone has traveled to a known hot spot for COVID-19 in a state such as California or Washington or out of the country, how are other employees and clients protected if an employee refuses to do a self-quarantine after travel and/or contact with potential COVID-19 risk factors and continues to come in contact with people at the workplace?"
The answer:
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recently published Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, outlining steps employers can take to help protect their workforce. OSHA has divided workplaces and work operations into four risk zones, according to the likelihood of employees’ occupational exposure during a pandemic. These different classifications can inform employers on how to treat their workplace during this pandemic.
Employers have a duty to provide a safe workplace to all employees, this includes exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace. Employers should be understandably concerned about providing a safe environment for their employees and, as such, may ask employees about the areas they have recently traveled to and if they may have had any exposure to COVID-19.
If an employer concludes that an employee may pose a health threat to other employees, the employer can require that the employee stay home for the duration of the COVID-19 incubation period, which has generally been assigned as 14 days. They can also ask employees to seek medical attention and/or get tested for COVID-19, but cannot require them to do so. The employer also has no obligation to report a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 to the local, state, or federal health departments. Only healthcare providers that receive confirmation of a positive test are mandatory reporters.
In short, the employer cannot require the employee to self-isolate, but must take steps to protect other employees from any potential exposure, including sending the potentially infected employee home.
Here is a link to some more helpful information that was recently published by my law firm: https://www.muslaw.com/covid-19-update-mitigation-of-employment-law-risks/
– Katelin Montgomery, associate attorney with the law firm Meyer, Unkovic and Scott LLP, in Pittsburgh.
• • • • •
“Can a person have coronavirus and flu virus simultaneously?”
The answer:
“It is possible to get two infections at the same time. For example, you can have a common cold, from a virus, and that can lead to a bacterial infection in the sinuses. Yes, you can get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. It is recommended that if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet that you do so now. It won’t protect you from COVID-19, but it will keep you from getting the flu.
“Symptoms are similar for both illnesses with the major difference being that COVID-19 causes shortness of breath due to the viral pneumonia.”
– Jill D. Henning, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
