CamTran is adding a layer of protection against coronavirus and other microorganisms.
All buses and public facilities are getting a coating of Aegis Microbe Shield, which uses antimicrobial technology to kill virus and bacteria on contact, said Josh Yoder, CamTran chief operating officer.
“CamTran provides an important service to the residents of Cambria County, getting people to medical appointments, work and to the grocery store,” Yoder said.
“It is our responsibility to do everything we can in order to make a trip on our bus as safe as possible for our valued customers.”
All hard and soft surfaces inside buses will be coated with the shield. That includes seats, grab bars, doors and windows. Bus shelters throughout the system will also be treated.
“To help keep employees safe, common areas of CamTran's facility at 502 Maple Ave. are also being treated,” Yoder said.
Facilities in Transit Center at 550 Main St. are also receiving protection.
“We will be starting with our buses,” Yoder said. “All buses will be treated by Friday. The bus shelters will be started next week."
It costs about $180 to treat one bus and the shield lasts a year, he said.
