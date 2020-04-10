Beginning Monday, CamTran will require all passengers to wear masks covering their mouth and nose.
Drivers and other essential Cambria County Transit Authority employees have worn masks all week as protection for the spread of coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of cloth masks for everyone who will be near others outside their homes.
“This new requirement will provide an additional layer of safety for our bus operators while they are on the front lines providing essential transportation service,” said Josh Yoder, assistant executive director and chief operating officer.
“At this time, we encourage riders to limit travel as much as possible and take only life-sustaining trips for medical purposes, to buy food or to get to work at essential businesses.”
