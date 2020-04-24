Stay-at-home orders are slamming the breaks on public transportation.
Cambria County Transit Authority members learned Friday that ridership is down more than 50% across the system.
On Friday, Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll reviewed the decline since March 15, identifying each division during Friday’s authority meeting.
“Our urban fixed-route is down 51%,” Lucey-Noll said during the teleconference meeting Friday. “Rural fixed-route is down 58%; shared ride is down 71%; and ADA is down 68%. Those are the most up-to-date figures as of (Thursday).”
The decline represents a loss of $158,726 in revenue so far, Josh Yoder, assistant executive director, said after the meeting.
Both Lucey-Noll and Yoder stressed that CamTran employees have been working hard to keep the buses running and to protect riders and the community during the pandemic.
“I just wanted to highlight thanking all our employees who are on the front lines for doing a fantastic job keeping the service out there,” Lucey-Noll said. “We have put in a lot of different safety measures to keep our drivers, as well as keeping the riding public safe.”
CamTran instituted a rear-door boarding policy, with free fares, to limit contact between riders and drivers. Only those requiring special access are permitted to use the front doors on urban buses, Yoder said.
CamTran requires riders to wear protective masks.
Meanwhile, CamTran executives and board representatives are learning more about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to determine how the funding can best serve the system and the communities it serves, Yoder said.
CamTran is in line to receive $4.5 million in CARES funding.
“Right now we are in the research and education part of the CARES Act,” Yoder said. “We are learning as much as we can about what we can do with the CARES Act money.
“We are very mindful that, at the end of the day, it is the taxpayers’ money.”
