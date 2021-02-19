CamTran is offering free rides to any residents in its coverage area who need transportation to and from a confirmed COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
The Reserve-A-Ride service requires a booking be made no later than 2 p.m. the business day before a scheduled vaccination. Information can be obtained by calling 1-800-252-3889.
“As the COVID vaccine continues to become more available, CamTran is dedicated to ensuring that transportation is not a barrier in getting people vaccinated and is ready to assist the community with transportation to reach their vaccine appointments,” according to a statement released by CamTran, which covers Greater Johnstown and the northern tier of Cambria County.
Almost 1.9 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state through Thursday. There will be 326,850 new doses allocated to Pennsylvania this week, as of Saturday – 183,575 first doses and 143,275 second doses.
Earlier this week, the state revealed that some providers had been incorrectly using the two-part Moderna vaccine, administering second shots as first doses instead, which is expected to cause delays in some individuals getting fully vaccinated.
“Conemaugh Nason Medical Center did not misallocate any first or second doses of the Moderna vaccine,” according to a statement issued by Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. “The hospital has a limited number of patients awaiting their second dose who may be slightly impacted by statewide delays of Moderna. Those patients will be contacted directly and will receive their second dose within the recommended 42-day window as directed by the CDC. Conemaugh Nason has been diligent in providing the COVID-19 vaccine to our community and we are committed to making our communities healthier.”
Meanwhile, only 59 new cases and one death related to COVID-19 were reported in the three-county region of Cambria, Somerset and Bedford on Friday, according to information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The death was in Bedford, bringing that county's total to 128, while Cambria and Someset remained at 387 and 187, respectively.
Thirty-nine new cases were recorded in Cambria, followed by 12 in Somerset and eight in Bedford.
All total, there have been almost 22,000 cases in the tri-county area since the pandemic started about a year ago.
There have been 908,773 cases in Pennsylvania, with a one-day increase of 2,778. The commonwealth has identified 23,480 deaths, including 67 new deaths from the previous day.
