JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In the moments after a Florida federal judge ruled against the extension of a public transportation masking mandate, CamTran Director Rose Lucey-Noll said her staff moved to quickly spread the word to drivers behind the wheels of their 73 buses.
"News of (the ruling) was already spreading on social media," Lucey-Noll said, noting the transit company wanted to avoid confusion or potential confrontations about masking on buses. "We wanted to make sure our drivers knew about the change right away."
CamTran relaxed its mask mandate for the first time in 14 months on Monday.
Signs are being posted on buses, advising passengers they are welcome to wear masks but are not required to do so, Lucey-Noll said.
"I'm sure a lot of people are tired of masking," she said. "But at the same time, COVID-19 is still out there. A lot of people want to take precautions."
Lucey-Noll credited drivers and staff for their work and support through the difficult period.
They are part of a nationwide industry tasked with moving millions of people every day in buses, subways, taxis and airlines.
And now they all have the option to pivot from federally backed enforcement measures that made masking part of America's travel routine for much of the pandemic.
Through a 59-page lawsuit ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its authority in issuing the original health order on which the TSA masking directive was based.
The CDC recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.
But the court ruling put that decision on hold.
And now, local transportation providers are in charge of deciding whether to impose masking requirements on their fleet.
Lucy-Noll said CamTran is relaxing the guidelines for now but will continue to monitor case numbers and could adopt its own requirements, something the board did earlier in the pandemic.
United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines all quickly announced they were yanking the mask requirement for domestic and some international flights. So did American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways.
Slight uptick
Several of the region’s counties had slight case increases last week after reaching their lowest points in more than a year a week prior.
That includes Cambria County, which saw its seven-day case total inch up to 18 last week. The county reported 14 the week earlier.
The state reported the totals over the weekend.
Cases are rising across Pennsylvania and many other states as a new Omicron variant continues to spread.
The “stealth” BA.2 variant has generated a reputation for spreading even more easily than its predecessor, but with less risk for hospitalizations and severe complications than the delta variant.
The state’s seven-day totals show Indiana County saw a 13-case increase last week – growing from six to 19 cases.
Blair County went from 24 cases last week to 35 this week, while Centre County added 45 more cases than the week before. Clearfield County added six additional cases for a total of 19 last week.
Somerset County had a case decline, dropping from nine cases two weeks ago to six last week.
Statistics for Bedford County were not listed in the seven-day report.
Daily cases
Cambria County added 13 cases Tuesday, while Centre and Westmoreland counties added 28 and 32 cases, respectively.Cambria County also added one death, taking its total to 726 since 2020.
Two other counties – Blair and Westmoreland – also reported new deaths.
Blair County added one and now has 613 total. Westmoreland County added two and is now at 1,372.
No other counties reported fatalities.
Among new cases, Somerset County added six and Bedford County added one case.
Blair County added two cases. Indiana County added four and Clearfield County added six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.