One in three Cambria County residents have received at least one dose of the drugs used to vaccinate the public against COVID-19.
State figures show 15,714 people have received at least one dose, while 27,372 more are considered fully vaccinated – bringing the total to more than 33% of Cambria's approximately 130,000 residents.
The vaccination data were reported Sunday, even as positive virus cases in many parts of the state – particularly southeastern Pennsylvania – have been on a sharp rise.
Cambria County added two deaths over the weekend and 81 cases, bringing its total to 12,709 positive cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Cambria now has 409 deaths over the same period.
Its percentage of positive tests inched up to 6.8%, from 6% a week earlier.
Somerset County added 31 cases and one death over the weekend, and now has 7,119 cases since early 2020 and 192 deaths.
Somerset County's positivity rate is up to 5.3% of tests, compared to 4.5% the week before.
Indiana County now has 5,576 cases and 164 deaths, after adding 21 cases and one death.
No other counties in the area reported new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend.
Blair County added the most cases over the weekend, a total of 110.
The county's rate of positive tests made a comparatively large jump as week over the last week – going from 5.9% to 8.8%
Blair has 215 deaths from the virus.
Bedford County has 4,053 cases and remains at 130 deaths. Bedford County added 20 cases over the weekend.
Clearfield County added 22 cases Sunday. The county now has 7,582 since the pandemic's arrival and remains at 130 deaths.
Vaccinations
At more than 33%, Cambria County still leads the area with the highest percentage of residents partially or fully vaccinated.
Clearfield County is next in line at 28%, with a total of 22,893 people receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Somerset and Indiana counties' totals moved up to the 26% range, meaning approximately one in four residents have received a vaccine.
Blair County is up to 25%, with 10,411 people receiving an initial dose and 20,827 considered fully vaccinated.
Bedford County remained at 19%, with approximately 500 more people receiving vaccines countywide. At least 4,665 people have received an initial dose in Bedford County, while 5,218 have received both doses, according to the Department of Health.
