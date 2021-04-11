Covid-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 1,072,000 cases and a total of 25,405 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Sunday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 4,227,508

• Positive tests: 1,072,336

• Deaths: 25,405

• Recovered: 90%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 12,709 positives, 43,054 negatives (409 deaths)

• Somerset: 7,119 positives, 21,134 negatives (192 deaths)

• Bedford: 4,053 positives, 9,421 negatives (130 deaths)

• Blair: 11,569 positives, 36,838 negatives (315 deaths)

• Indiana: 5,576 positives, 18,741 negatives (164 deaths)

• Clearfield: 7,582 positives, 20,469 negatives (130 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 30,605 positives, 92,728 negatives (713 deaths)

• Allegheny: 90,386 positives, 388,368 negatives (1,841 deaths)

• Beaver: 13,814 positives, 48,745 negatives (362 deaths)

• Butler: 15,899 positives, 49,836 negatives (390 deaths)

• Centre: 15,286 positives, 66,075 negatives (213 deaths)

• Fayette: 11,706 positives, 34,716 negatives (296 deaths)

• Greene: 3,005 positives, 9,141 negatives (37 deaths)

• Washington: 15,861 positives, 56,551 negatives (279 deaths)

Elsewhere in Pa.:

• Philadelphia: 130,697 positives, 588,309 negatives (3,338 deaths)

• Montgomery: 62,945 positives, 337,127 negatives (1,622 deaths)

• Delaware: 46,933 positives, 222,280 negatives (1,302 deaths)

• Bucks: 54,003 positives, 237,076 negatives (1,191 deaths)

• Lancaster: 49,812 positives, 181,651 negatives (1,086 deaths)

• Berks: 41,900 positives, 121,334 negatives (944 deaths)

• Lehigh: 35,699 positives, 131,433 negatives (812 deaths)

• Luzerne: 28,289 positives, 103,292 negatives (772 deaths)

• Chester: 36,073 positives, 195,705 negatives (759 deaths)

• York: 41,220 positives, 142,725 negatives (757 deaths)

• Northampton: 32,118 positives, 120,579 negatives (685 deaths)

• Dauphin: 23,151 positives, 96,142 negatives (528 deaths)

• Cumberland: 18,492 positives, 75,005 negatives (501 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 38,284.

• Ages 10-19: 106,715.

• Ages 20-29: 188,485.

• Ages 30-39: 162,477.

• Ages 40-49: 147,697.

• Ages 50-59: 163,737.

• Ages 60-69: 125,859.

• Ages 70-79: 71,709.

• Ages 80-89: 43,031.

• Ages 90-99: 19,687.

• Ages 100+: 961.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 564,747 cases.

• Male: 502,713 cases.

• Not reported: 4,759 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 93,306 cases.

• White: 566,149 cases.

• Asian: 18,446 cases.

• Other: 16,864 cases.

• Not reported: 377,571 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.