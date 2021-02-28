More than one in seven Cambria County residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine – approximately 15% – the state's latest numbers show.
It's a total that has surpassed the number of confirmed positives and deaths due to the virus over the past year.
The state Department of Health's vaccination totals show 10,108 people in Cambria County have received their first doses as of Sunday, while 9,438 are fully vaccinated.
The totals are among more than 2.3 million doses administered statewide.
The data also come as the region continues posting lower "new case" totals – with Cambria's current 7-day average of 23 cases the lowest mark since late October.
Weekend totals
Cambria County added 24 cases over the weekend and three deaths, bringing its totals to 11,679 and 394 since the onset of the pandemic.
For the second straight week, the county recorded just six deaths – its lowest per-week-total in 2021.
Somerset County now has 6,683 cases after adding 16 over the weekend.
The county remains at 185 deaths – and hasn't recorded a new one in more than two weeks.
Bedford County has 3,804 cases and 129 deaths. That is up 11 cases from Friday. The county added one death over the last week.
Indiana County added two deaths over the past week – one of them over the weekend. Its cases are now at 5,081– up 21 over the past two days.
Blair County added 28 cases between Saturday and Sunday. The county didn't add any deaths. Over the past week, Blair added four to bring its total to 298.
Clearfield now has 6,265 cases and 114 deaths. The county added 35 cases over the past two days and its death total remained unchanged.
Statewide trends
Pennsylvania crossed the 24,000 death mark Sunday after adding 84 more losses statewide.
The state now has 24,021 fatalities related to COVID-19.
The number of positive cases since the pandemic's arrival is now 931,642 – up from 913,497 a week ago.
Pennsylvania also has recorded 3,884,586 negative cases.
Much of Pennsylvania has been seeing declining case rates and hospitalizations in recent weeks, but state and federal health officials have continued urging the public to remain vigilant about practicing safety guidelines due to concerns about COVID-19 variants and the risk for another spike in virus cases.
